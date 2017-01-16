The YNaija Tracklist: Army releases 257 suspected Boko Haram members | ECOWAS army chiefs meet over The Gambia | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Niger Delta youth release demands ahead of Osinbajo’s visit – YNaija
Army releases 257 suspected Boko Haram members – YNaija
Nigerians cannot cope with another oil price increase – NLC – YNaija
FG to commence N458bn Lagos-Ibadan rail project in February – YNaija
Seven power plants down, 1,899MW lost – Punch
ECOWAS army chiefs meet over The Gambia – The Nation
We’ve restored Nigeria’s sanity, territorial integrity, says Buhari – Thisday
Corrupt Nigerians are too vocal for my liking – Bola Ajibola – Vanguard
Buhari’s economic policies lack human face – CAN – The Sun
Trump renews attacks on ‘SNL,’ right on cue – CNN