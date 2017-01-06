The YNaija Tracklist: Babcock student commits suicide | No new case of polio in Nigeria – FG | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Make details of DSP Alkali’s murder public, Wike tells Police – YNaija
Babcock student commits suicide – YNaija
We’ll not disclose whereabouts of remaining Chibok girls – Defence spokesman – YNaija
No new case of polio in Nigeria – FG – YNaija
Amosun names new head of service, chief of staff – Punch
Assault: Court awards N4m damages to hearing impaired man – Leadership
Restructuring will lift Nigeria – Olatujoye – The Sun
Fire destroys Coca-Cola depot in Uyo – The Nation
Lagos to prosecute 38 street traders, 33 miscreants – Thisday
No regrets from Dylann Roof in jailhouse manifesto – New York Times
Former CIA chief cuts ties with Trump – CNN
Comments
- Advertisement -