The YNaija Tracklist: Boko Haram is broke – UN envoy | 62 houses seized from female public officer – ICPC | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Boko Haram is broke – UN envoy – YNaija
62 houses seized from female public officer – ICPC – YNaija
‘Osinbajo to send Onnoghen’s name to Senate for confirmation’ – YNaija
Power sector: How N2.7trn spent in 16 years generated darkness – Dogara – YNaija
Northern APC advocates support for Buhari – Vanguard
FG withdraws N2.2bn charges against S’Court registrar – Punch
Nigeria to auction N142b Treasury bills – The Nation
2019 Igbo presidency: Obasanjo means well for Ndigbo –Ifediobi – The Sun
Al Qaeda leader mocks Trump: ‘Fool’ – CNN
Brexit bill set for final Commons vote – BBC
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -