The YNaija Tracklist: Boko Haram is broke – UN envoy | 62 houses seized from female public officer – ICPC | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Boko Haram is broke – UN envoy – YNaija

62 houses seized from female public officer – ICPC – YNaija

‘Osinbajo to send Onnoghen’s name to Senate for confirmation’ – YNaija

Power sector: How N2.7trn spent in 16 years generated darkness – Dogara – YNaija

Northern APC advocates support for Buhari – Vanguard

FG withdraws N2.2bn charges against S’Court registrar – Punch

Nigeria to auction N142b Treasury bills – The Nation

2019 Igbo presidency: Obasanjo means well for Ndigbo –Ifediobi – The Sun

Al Qaeda leader mocks Trump: ‘Fool’ – CNN

Brexit bill set for final Commons vote – BBC

