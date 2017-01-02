The YNaija Tracklist: Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings, an endorsement – CAN | Treasury looters to face problems in 2017 – Bishop Okonkwo | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings, an endorsement – CAN – YNaija
#NYSCAbuse: ‘Police probe indicts NYSC for negligence in Corps member’s death’ – YNaija
Treasury looters to face problems in 2017 – Bishop Okonkwo – YNaija
Nigeria is destined to be great – Tinubu – YNaija
Aisha Buhari visits hospital, presents gifts to first baby of the year (PHOTOS) – YNaija
Truck crushes 3 in Ekiti – Vanguard
Ban: Prepare For High Scale Smuggling, Vehicle Importers, Dealers Tell FG – Leadership
Economy’ll experience slow recovery this year – Rewane – Punch
We’ll fast-track budget passage, says Gbajabiamila – The Nation
FG loses $198.7m to oil swap, OPA – NEITI – The Sun
Israel will no longer return bodies of Palestinian Hamas militants – BBC