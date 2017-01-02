The YNaija Tracklist: Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings, an endorsement – CAN | Treasury looters to face problems in 2017 – Bishop Okonkwo | More stories

Tweet on Twitter

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Buhari’s silence on Kaduna killings, an endorsement – CAN – YNaija

#NYSCAbuse: ‘Police probe indicts NYSC for negligence in Corps member’s death’ – YNaija

Treasury looters to face problems in 2017 – Bishop Okonkwo – YNaija

Nigeria is destined to be great – Tinubu – YNaija

Aisha Buhari visits hospital, presents gifts to first baby of the year (PHOTOS) – YNaija

Truck crushes 3 in Ekiti – Vanguard

Ban: Prepare For High Scale Smuggling, Vehicle Importers, Dealers Tell FG – Leadership

Economy’ll experience slow recovery this year – Rewane – Punch

We’ll fast-track budget passage, says Gbajabiamila – The Nation

FG loses $198.7m to oil swap, OPA – NEITI – The Sun

Israel will no longer return bodies of Palestinian Hamas militants – BBC

