The YNaija Tracklist: Calls for Osinbajo’s resignation callous – JNI | Gunmen kill 3, abduct doctor in Lagos | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Gunmen kill 3, abduct doctor in Lagos – YNaija

- Advertisement -

Passengers escape death as aircraft tyre burst at Lagos airport – YNaija

How Kaduna refinery loses N2.2bn annually – NNPC – YNaija

Calls for Osinbajo’s resignation callous – JNI – YNaija

2019: Accord Party Denies Purported Alliance With PDP – Leadership

INEC to replace over 3000 card readers, says Yakubu – The Nation

Kano arrests 958 street beggars – Punch

Foreign Airlines notify FG of unwillingness to operate from Kaduna Airport – Vanguard

Keynote Zuma speech disrupted as lawmakers brawl, walk out – Reuters

Trump aide’s Ivanka plug ‘unacceptable’ – BBC

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Calls for Osinbajo’s resignation callous – JNI

How Kaduna refinery loses N2.2bn annually – NNPC

Osinbajo meets Magu, Lai Mohammed, IGP, others

Opinion: Bad optics, Buhari and Justice Onnoghen

Oba of Lagos holds closed door meeting with Osinbajo

Nigerians should not expect ease without some level of pain – Osinbajo

Osinbajo meets labour leaders (PHOTOS)

Pres. Buhari not ill, media aide insists

Loading...