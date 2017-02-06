The YNaija Tracklist: Declare your health status, PDP tells Buhari | National Assembly budget not secret – Senator | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Declare your health status, PDP tells Buhari – YNaija

‘Senate has received Buhari’s letter’ – YNaija

No need to reconvene to discuss Buhari’s letter – Gbajabiamila – YNaija

National Assembly budget not secret – Senator – YNaija

MD: NDDC owes N1.2tn – The Nation

Fashola charges surveyors on nation building – Vanguard

Imo hasn’t gained from Okorocha’s position in APC – Ihedioha – Punch

9 killed as Ebonyi, Cross River communities renew hostilities – The Sun

Trump calls for ‘careful’ border checks – BBC

Avalanches kill at least 59 in Afghanistan and Pakistan – CNN

