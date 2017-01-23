The YNaija Tracklist: Donald Trump once appeared in a Playboy porn video | Pastors against FRC Code are lawless, money launderers – Bakare | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
Why EFCC let me go, Jafaru Isa, Buhari’s ally – YNaija
- Advertisement -
Donald Trump once appeared in a Playboy porn video – YNaija
Pastors against FRC Code are lawless, money launderers – Bakare – YNaija
APC leaders destroying Rivers – PDP – YNaija
#ChibokGirls abduction orchestrated to frustrate Jonathan – Fayose – YNaija
FG takes school feeding to Zamfara, Enugu this week – Punch
Confusion as court stops Oyo council polls – The Nation
Guild of Editors condemns arrest of journalists – The Sun
Samsung confirms faulty batteries as cause of Note 7 fires – BBC
Ethics lawyers to sue Trump over foreign payments – Reuters
- Advertisement -