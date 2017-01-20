The YNaija Tracklist: Fayose emerges chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum | Pinnick appointed into FIFA organising committee | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Pinnick appointed into FIFA organising committee – YNaija

‘Send your girls to school, stop early marriage’ | Sanusi tells northerners – YNaija

Fayose emerges chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum – YNaija

NAF panel summons commander, pilots over bombing of IDPs camp – YNaija

UN Secretary-General assures Gambia’s president of full support – YNaija

$1.1bn Malabu scam: Malami requests case file, delays trial – Punch

N1.9bn to be recovered from Delta public servants who falsified records — Okowa – Vanguard

IDPs camp bombing not deliberate, says British High Commissioner – The Nation

2 Obama critics praise his dignity – CNN

Uber to pay $20m to ‘misled’ drivers – BBC

Comments