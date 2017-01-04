The YNaija Tracklist: Police kill 2 protesting workers in Lagos | Nigerian escapes from Indian cell | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.
António Guterres, Amina Mohammed assume office at United Nations (PHOTOS) – YNaija
Cabinet reshuffle: Oshiomhole meets Buhari at Aso Rock – YNaija
Biafra: Gowon, Buhari, others should be tried for genocide – IPOB – YNaija
Police kill 2 protesting workers in Lagos – YNaija
Nigerian escapes from Indian cell – YNaija
Operators sack 6,000 Maritime workers in 2016 – Leadership
Sokoto to conduct proficiency tests for teachers – Punch
House passes Lagos’ N812b 2017 budget bill – The Nation
Customs redeploys 8 ACGs, 238 DCs in major shake-up – The Sun
Toshiba hit by fresh profit padding allegations – Reuters
Comments
- Advertisement -