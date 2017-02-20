The YNaija Tracklist: Sheriff visits Babangida in Minna | We will urge Buhari to speak with Nigerians – Presidency | More stories

by Dolapo Adelana

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

Sheriff visits Babangida in Minna – YNaija

Yakubu asks court to set aside forfeiture order on seized $9.8m – YNaija

See Trump’s reason for inventing Sweden terror attack – YNaija

We will urge Buhari to speak with Nigerians – Presidency – YNaija

Nat’l Housing Programme: Fashola urges Rivers to waive N630m land compensation – Vanguard

FG extends N140bn Microcredit loans to Plateau, Jigawa, Kebbi – Leadership

UCH gets infusion clinic – The Nation

Five dead as Lagos, Ogun battle 50 emergencies in three days – Thisday

McCain slams Trump over media attacks – CNN

Car bomb kills 34 in Somali capital – BBC

