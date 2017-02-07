The YNaja Tracklist: Presidency not being honest with Nigerians on Buhari’s health | Boko Haram attack Yobe villages | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist.

FG orders investigation into claims of HIV cure – YNaija

Boko Haram attack Yobe villages – YNaija

Plateau sacks 579 workers – YNaija

Presidency not being honest with Nigerians on Buhari’s health – Tsav – YNaija

“The President is hale and hearty” | Osinbajo speaks about his phone call with Buhari (WATCH) – YNaija

NIPCO acquisition of Mobil oil will raise investors’ confidence – Stock Exchange boss – Vanguard

IG orders closure of Ondo Assembly – The Nation

Edo Assembly passes N153.2bn budget – Daily Trust

US Justice Department defends ‘lawful’ Trump travel ban – BBC

Trump: militant attacks ‘all over Europe,’ some not reported – Reuters

