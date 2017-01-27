TheCEOAfrica digital magazine debuts today

BusinessDay Media Limited, publishers of Nigeria’s leading financial daily, launches its brand new millennial magazine today called TheCEOAfrica. Featuring stories from African entrepreneurs, the digital magazine would showcase the continent to a global audience while delivering authenticity to its readers.

The launch will take place at the classy Remy Martins VIP lounge in Lekki Phase 1 in partnership with leading media brands such as YNaija, Getupinc., TraceTV, DJ Sparrow, Maximal Production, Eleanor Gooddey Photography, The Real Gist, and is proudly supported by Remy Martins.

Arese Ugwu, founder of Smart Money Africa and the author of Smart Money Woman is the face of the maiden edition. The launch will feature top billed industry leaders and solution providers in a gathering befitting for effective business-to-business introductions.

BusinessDay has carefully curated topics to be discussed bordering on finance, disruption, globalization and emerging trends.

Join the conversation on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @TheCEOAfrica. Join the conversation using the hashtags #TheCEOAfrica on social media.

