TheHeadies2016: Top 7 moments you missed at the event

The Headies 2016 has ended and it was a good show, no doubt. For those who came hoping for controversy and drama similar to last year’s Olamide/Don Jazzy face off, last night’s show was a massive disappointment.

Although it had a terribly late start, the 11th edition of The Headies was mostly seamless. With Kiss Daniel picking up three awards and followed closely by Darey who clinched two, the best moments from the show, good, bad or ugly, were nothing about the actual awards but the performances and definitely, the host’s super impressive outing.

If for some reason, you missed out on the live event held at Eko Convention Centre and didn’t get to watch on TV, we’re here to rescue. Here are the top 7 moments from #TheHeadies2016:

Wizkid snuck in like a literal thief in the night: But he’s supposed to be keeping to his doctor’s advice resting in a far away island, or so we thought; until the starboy walked in on the unsuspecting audience at about past 1am taking a seat on the front row next to his manager, Sunday Are. He had the crowd roaring in excitement and anticipation of a stage performance but only stepped on stage to pick up his Artiste of the Year award from Jude Okoye. Falzthebahdguy’s impersonation of Bobrisky was perfect: If you’re still unsure about Bobrisky’s influence in Nigeria’s pop culture space, well last night got it sealed. From what we know, Bobrisky was not at the event (he probably does not care for such gatherings) but his character was well played out by co-host, Falz with Adesua Etomi in tow as “bae”. The crowd screamed “baddest” in response to Falz’s call of Bobrisky’s famous line “oshey baddest”. It was too much fun to watch! Most of the winners snubbed the event: Maybe not most, but some of the major artistes who fans particularly looked forward to seeing. Olamide, Young Jon, Patoranking and Illbliss all won awards but failed to show up at the event. It was a major flaw, not on the part of the organisers but the artistes whose statuses have clearly risen so high they have no use for local awards like the Headies (or what else could it be?). Phyno’s arrogance tore through the hall: He could have as well stayed at home like the other stars who got nominated but failed to show up to receive their awards. Phyno’s hit track, Fada Fada was announced as the Song of the Year to the excitement of the audience; actually, they had screamed his name even before the announcement was made and yes, he won. But superstar Phyno got on stage, got hold of his plaque and had no words for his cheering audience. Phyno, why? Adesua Etomi and Falz’s opening performance: Not because it was fantastic. But we totally appreciate the effort made especially by Adesua to learn and rehearse Simi’s verses in the Chemistry song, for the sole purpose of providing quality entertainment. And it worked! It came as a surprise and yes, we absolutely loved it. Go Adesua, go Falz…it was hosting well done. 2baba’s tribute performance to OJB Jezreel: It was deep, it provoked emotions, 2baba reminded us that he’s a legend and it was a thoughtful way to remember all the talented men in Nigeria’s music industry who left us in 2016. Daddy Showkey gave a stellar performance: Arguably the best stage outing last night, Daddy Showkey’s performance was brief, precise and had us singing along to all the old hit tunes we thought we had long forgotten. From If you see my mama to Somebody Call My Name to Fire Fire, all our late 90s memories flooded back and it was beautiful. And the best part! Daddy Showkey still has that same old dancer who could roll his eyes and twist his body in the weirdest way. Remember that guy? He was on stage and he did the same old dance moves.

