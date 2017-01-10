There is no more APC in Rivers – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been completely dislodged in the state.

Wike, stated this on Monday while commissioning the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba road in Obio/Akpor local government area said the APC was rendered ineffective because of the projects embarked upon by his administration.

The governor said, “There is no more APC in Rivers State, we have used projects to dislodge the APC in the state. If they don’t steer clear of Rivers State, we shall cut them off from the state. Now that our people have given us the mandate to clear all the unwanted items.

“All those that know, must not come close because my people have given me the instrument to go to war against enemies of Rivers State.”

Comments