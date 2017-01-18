There’s enough evidence that Justice Ngwuta involved in corrupt practices – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that it had evidence that Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court was involved in corrupt practices.

Ngwuta who was among the judges whose house was raided by the DSS in October has been arraigned on 16 counts, including money laundering and others relating to fraudulent obtaining of multiple passports.

Lead prosecuting counsel, Charles Adeogun-Philips said Ngwuta “controlled” over N500m between January and October 2016 while his total earnings was only N24m.

He said Ngwuta transferred N313m cash in $100 bills to a building contractor to “develop several landed properties” for him.

The counsel also alleged that total sums of N38.358m, $319,596 and £25,915 were recovered when the DSS raided his house.

He said Ngwuta has been unable to give a convincing explanation about how he got about such sum of money.

The trial judge, Justice John Tsoho accepted written copy of Adeogun-Philips’ opening speech.

