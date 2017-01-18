The News Blog

There’s enough evidence that Justice Ngwuta involved in corrupt practices – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday told a Federal High Court in Abuja that it had evidence that Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court was involved in corrupt practices.

Ngwuta who was among the judges whose house was raided by the DSS in October has been arraigned on 16 counts, including money laundering and others relating to fraudulent obtaining of multiple passports.

Lead prosecuting counsel, Charles Adeogun-Philips said Ngwuta “controlled” over N500m between January and October 2016 while his total earnings was only N24m.

He said Ngwuta transferred N313m cash in $100 bills to a building contractor to “develop several landed properties” for him.

The counsel also alleged that total sums of N38.358m, $319,596 and £25,915 were recovered when the DSS raided his house.

He said Ngwuta has been unable to give a convincing explanation about how he got about such sum of money.

The trial judge, Justice John Tsoho accepted written copy of Adeogun-Philips’ opening speech.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

I can’t join the FG in lying to Nigerians – Fayose

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

BBOG, FG delegation search for Chibok girls in Sambisa Forest

BBOG, FG delegation arrive North-East for guided tour

FG to release N400m to 5 states for school feeding programme

Nigerians cannot cope with another oil price increase – NLC

FG to commence N458bn Lagos-Ibadan rail project in February

#ChibokGirls: FG invites BBOG group to witness first-hand rescue efforts

Paris Club loan: FG refunds N388.3bn to states

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.