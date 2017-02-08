There’s nothing sweeter than a treat at Andies Candies

For all those with a sweet tooth, your cravings fix is here! Indulge yourself, sweeten your love, and make celebrations & events yummy with candies from candy store, Andies Candies.

Andies Candies was launched by Andidiong Okon in 2013 at the age of 25 with some money gotten from a friend. Having always loved candy as a child, a friend suggested that she do something with that passion and another friend gave her money to register the company. The business started small from home with some little money of hers and contribution from family. At the time, candy was a new idea so people were open minded about it and she was able to position candy as being not just for children but grown ups too. Prior to the commencement of the business, Andidiong had applied for the YouWiN grant and a few months into the business she was awarded the grant. This helped move the business from underneath her parent’s staircase to its first store in Wuse 2 and back office in Jabi, Abuja, Nigeria.

The major challenge Andidiong has faced in the business is the importation of products and equipment from abroad. Shipping has literally been a nightmare but that’s the beauty of challenges; they birth innovation. This challenge has pushed Andidiong to start working on the production of her own confectionery products and equipment. She’s also learnt to keep pressing forward as obstacles are proof that you are headed in the right direction.

Today, Andies Candies is a confectionery brand that specializes in the retail and production of sweet treats. They also provide candy buffet services for all of life’s many celebrations as well as for corporate/formal occasions. Andidiong’s goal is for Andies Candies to become the foremost indigenous confectionery company in Nigeria. It was in the pursuit of this goal that she was chosen as one of the 100 fellows from over 10,000 applications received in 2016 to be part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, an initiative of the immediate past president of the United States of America, President Barack Obama.

Despite her love for candies, Andidiong has only lost 2 teeth and hopefully, there’ll be no other losses. Her word of advice to future entrepreneurs is “your dreams are yours and it is up to you to make them come true. Believe in the beauty of your dreams, use all the colours within your reach to paint your dreams into your reality. Don’t give up. Strive!”

Since no party is complete without a rainbow of sweet colours, why not pick from Andies Candies wide array of delights for your next party? Infuse your hen nights, kids parties, corporate events and wedding celebrations with a sugar rush your guests will never forget. Andies Candies is your one-stop shop for all specialty treats, unique candies and chocolate delights! Their store is located at 3 Bangui street, off Adetokunbo Ademola crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

You can also check out their website www.andiescandies.com.ng and instagram page – @andiescandiesng

