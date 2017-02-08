There’s a threat to my life, ex-Katsina gov Shema cries out

Former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema has raised alarm that there is a threat to his life.

Shema who is facing trial for alleged N11 billion fraud broke down in tears after a one-hour standoff with security operatives in the court.

In a statement by his media aide, Oluwabusola Olawale, the former governor said his successor, Masari was using security operatives to harass him.

He said the standoff in the court premises was an attempt to abduct him.

“The failed attempt to abduct former Governor Ibrahim Shema on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at the premises of Katsina state high court by security agents who were being used by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his aides, despite the ruling of the court to maintain status quo on the bail granted Shema pending the determination of the matter before the court, has confirmed that the ongoing corruption case against Shema and his former aides is not about court trial and rule of law, but sheer personal vendetta and a wicked attempt to humiliate, and harass the immediate past governor,” the statement said.

“With this development, the life of former Governor Shema is in danger, and if anything happens to him, the people of Katsina state, well-meaning Nigerians and the international community should hold Governor Aminu Bello Masari responsible.

“It was on record that few days before the sitting of the court, it was reported in the media that there was a plot by Governor Aminu Bello Masari and his aides to humiliate, denigrate and condemn Ibrahim Shehu Shema, which we took for granted because we never thought they could stoop so low. But the failed abduction and desperation of Governor Masari and his aides have been confirmed to us that there is a sinister move to probably harm former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema.”

The statement said Shema later left the premises after being held hostage.

Shemas said Masari was behind the act while claiming that he is the petitioner, accuser and jury in the ongoing trial against him.

“He was subsequently able to travel to his country home, Dustin-ma to receive well-wishers who were there to sympathise with him on the attempted abduction,” the statement read.

“In the ongoing saga, Governor Masari is the petitioner, accuser, investigator and jury. We have been vindicated that Shema is facing nothing but a political persecution and personal vendetta orchestrated by Masari and his aides. The failed abduction of former Governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema within the court premises has thrown Nigeria back into the Dark Age.

“It also further confirmed that Masari is the sole mastermind of the witch-hunting of Ibrahim Shema, using state and federal institutions to carry out his wicked act.”

