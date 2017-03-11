Things Yahooboys do | Tonto Dikeh shades ex-husband in new IG post, denies gun allegation

by Dolapo Adelana

Nollywood Tonto Dikeh has dismissed allegations by her ex-husband Oladunni Churchill that she pulled a gun on him.

In a video shared on Friday, Churchill in a statement read by a Ghanaian police officer, Joseph Oppong accused Tonto of destroying properties worth $15,000.

But in her reaction via her Instagram page, the actress dismissed the allegations as lies, saying the report was “things Yahoo boys do”, referring to Churchill as a “fraudster”.