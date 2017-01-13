This 4-year-old girl has read 1,000 books

Daliyah Marie Arana, 4, became “Librarian of the Day” at Congress after reading 1,000 books.

The Gainesville, Georgia, girl has already read over 1,000 books, according to CBS 46.

Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress got the attention of Daliyah and invited her.

Daliyah listened to her parents and siblings read aloud when she was an infant.

Her mother, Haleema Arana said, “she wanted to take over and do the reading on her own.”

Haleema got the idea to sign her daughter up for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program, which the pair learned about last year on one of their trips to the local library.

Daliyah has already reached the program’s 1,000 book goal, and hopes to have read 1,500 by the time she starts kindergarten this fall.

“I like to check out books every day,” Daliyah told the Gainesville Times. “And I want to teach other kids to read at an early age, too.”

Daliyah is able to read her 10 and 12-year-old siblings’ books. On YouTube, she can be seen reading the college-level text “The Pleasure of Books” by William L Phelps and pronouncing words like “punctiliousness.”

