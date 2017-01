A testimony from a Winners Chapel Twitter account, @WinnersChapelNL has caused quite an uproar.

The testimony said, “An 87 year young lady, testifies that about 30 robbers on a mission to rob her, fled on sighting PAPA’s picture at her premises.”

And Nigerians were not buying it and came up with the funniest series of memes you’d ever see in a long while.

See tweet and reactions below:

Comments

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija