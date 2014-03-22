This woman had SEX with a 13-year-old boy and gave him an STD (PICTURED)

by Tutu Akinlabi

A female sexual predator has been unmasked by the police in Arizona after she had sex with a teenage boy and gave him a Sexually Transmitted Disease.

23-year-old Anna Areola-Hernandez allegedly had intercourse with a 13-year-old boy and also claimed that he got her pregnant.

The suspect finds innocent victims on social networks where she pretends to be a 15-year-old girl.

Daily Mail reports:

Police were alerted to her alleged exploits after receiving a call from the mother of the minor involed, according to AZ Family. The mother told investigators she was shocked to discover Areola-Hernandez real age. She also told them Areola-Hernandez is pregnant and gave her son a sexually transmitted disease. Police have not said whether she is pregnant. When police took Areola-Hernandez into custody and questioned her she denied having a relationship with the boy but later admitted they had sex and she told him she was 15 years old. According to police, Areola-Hernandez met the boy at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix and later contacted him on Facebook. Detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit at the Glendale Police Department learned that Areola-Hernandez used several social media and texting apps such as Facebook, Kik, Snapchat and Tango to contact other juveniles and fear that there may be additional victims. Police said Areola-Hernandez often poses as a 15-year-old girl and uses the screen names ‘Tiny Hernandez’ or ‘Ana Hernandez’. Anna Areola-Hernandez has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, child molestation, unlawful age misrepresentation, and an adult posing as a minor for a sexual conduct. +3 Police were alerted to her alleged exploits after receiving a call from the mother of the minor involved According to a court document, Areola-Hernandez showed no remorse when talking to police about the allegations. Police say she admitted to preferring younger boys rather than men her own age but did not explain why. She has been charged with sexual conduct with a minor, child molestation, unlawful age misrepresentation, and an adult posing as a minor for a sexual conduct. Areola-Hernandez is being held without bail because police said she does not have many family ties in Arizona and she already has arrangements to travel to Mexico where her mother lives.