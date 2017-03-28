Those who took money from Jonathan should be ashamed – Bishop Kukah

by Dolapo Adelana

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has said his relationship with former President Goodluck Jonathan had nothing to do with financial gain.

Kukah said this in an interview in the current edition of The Interview.

He said, “Despite my friendship with Jonathan over this long period of time, we never discussed a penny, we never discussed one dollar; we never exchanged a penny, and we never exchanged a dollar.”

The cleric also accused journalists of selfish interests in their reportage about his relationship with Jonathan.

“Suddenly, journalists whom I knew were writing, hoping they would be given positions (by Buhari) and all those who were abusing me have gone full cycle,” he said.

He continued, “Those who should be ashamed of themselves are those who took money from Jonathan, tons of it, and have decided to lie, buried under the table; they have decided to change course in the middle of the race. Those are the guys who you should be talking about.”