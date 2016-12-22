Thought Experiment: What if Kanye really runs for the U.S Presidency in 2020

This was Kanye’s first appearance after his hospitalisation. Let that sink.

Now is as good a time as any to take him seriously about his intentions to run for Presidency in 2020. We’d have gone ahead to presume their meeting was about offsetting Kanye’s enormous debts, but the world is mad and from all indications, will still be by 2020. So here are a few things to get ready for as Kanye prepares himself for Presidency in the next four years:

Forget about all political ideologies, parties and affiliations.

No Democrats, no Republicans. If we are lucky, no PDP nor APC either. Just Yeezies being led by Yeezus.

We didn’t even have to think too hard about this one. Kanye himself already said it: “When I talk about the idea of being president, I‘m not saying I have any political views, I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth.

So it’s all back to the trial and error phase because President Kanye is not all about those rules set in stone. He’s just going try to do anything he can with his time “to somehow make a difference while” he’s alive.

And to be honest, after the Democratic Party’s failed attempt at enthroning a cool 68-year-old Aunty Hillary as President, the best bet will be an actually cool President-unpredictable-but relatable Kanye West.

Ever wondered what the ideal education for school kids should be like in this internet meme era? Kanye has the answers.

Your sons/daughters are finally going to be enrolling for Social Media Engineering soon at Yale. Kanye has always been about moving away from the traditional school curricula to what he calls “education post-the internet”. So we can be sure that at every level of education, our kids can start to learn the about digital influencing alongside civics because: focus.has.changed.

Racism

The silent majority spoke up in America this year, ensuring Trump got voted into the oval office. One of their demands – that the world needs to see beyond anti-racist political correctness but whether that message is right or not is yet to be seen as they were passed across in the most racist way possible during the Trump campaign.

With Yeezy 2020, that message will be revisited; at which time Kanye will try to make the world understand the reason why Americans need to on from always talking about racism -especially the ones most affected by it.

To cut the long story short, in order to get with the new times, we’ll return to the 50’s. Because: President West.

Social welfare

On this, the most important thing to President Kanye of course is the aesthetics of things.

So rather than focus on getting people off the streets, we’ll be ensuring that every homeless person that has made the street his home can figure out how to match his mat to his hat or pick the best dumpster that matches his personality traits. Again, because: