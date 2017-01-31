The Thread: Abuja residents be warned, carjackers on the loose

Now, this is just plain scary. Over the weekend, two ladies went missing on the day one of them was celebrating her birthday. Their names are Veronica and Bisola. Reports from their friends  said they were driving in Abuja that night.

Now we hear that there is a set of Kidnappers/carjackers on the prowl.

- Advertisement -

Protect yourselves anyway you can. Begin with these few tips from @Bint_Moshood:

 

Shine ya eye

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Opinion: Brymo and the attitude of the contemporary Nigerian musician

Today’s Noisemakers: Boko Haram, Buruji Kashamu, Apostle Suleman and others

Opinion: Donald Trump’s Mexican wall is a metaphor for Nigeria

Farooq Kperogi: Presidential lying in defense of corrupt “Executhieves”

The Thread: Iraqi refugee, Brahim, literally saved my life, twice -US Soldier | #MuslimBan

YNaija Editorial: There is still so much work to do against Boko Haram

Fashola slides 3 steps to 20 on the latest YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for ministers

Tamilore Oladipo: What on Earth is going on? [NEXT]

#InnovationSeries: Nigeria’s innovation has found fertile ground in its tech hubs

Loading...