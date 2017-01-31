The Thread: Abuja residents be warned, carjackers on the loose

Now, this is just plain scary. Over the weekend, two ladies went missing on the day one of them was celebrating her birthday. Their names are Veronica and Bisola. Reports from their friends said they were driving in Abuja that night.

Now we hear that there is a set of Kidnappers/carjackers on the prowl.

Protect yourselves anyway you can. Begin with these few tips from @Bint_Moshood:

Abuja residents, please be security conscious. Reports indicate there's a new trend of kidnappers disguising as law enforcement officials. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

Apparently, car thieves have been operating this way too; pulling people over, asking to search their cars and zooming off. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

Don't keep your papers in the car. Make photocopies, put the actual documents in a file and keep at home. Just in case it's stolen. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

If you need to ascertain that you're being followed, circle. If the car is still trailing you, drive to the nearest police station. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

If you're not in an area you're familiar with & some aimless circling won't be possible, just find a police station. Better to be paranoid. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

At every point, let someone know where you are, who you're seeing, when you're leaving and heading somewhere else. A good timeline is key. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

If someone gets in your car & asks you to drive at gunpoint, your best bet is to crash the car, & be sure look in the car before getting in. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

Sisters, for self defense – pepper spray, taser, a good kick. Avoid knives, as self defense with a knife often goes really wrong for women. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

Above all, may God's protection be upon you and your loved ones. These are scary times, pray a lot, be observant, be cautious. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

If you have children, don't share the name of their school online, or pictures in uniform with the badge showing…..or in uniform at all. — Rinsola Abiola (@Bint_Moshood) January 30, 2017

