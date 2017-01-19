The Thread: Adama Barrow, president of The Gambia

Adama Barrow has been sworn in as the President of Gambia, meaning that Jammeh has no place in the country, except as a citizen, even though he still has not left the state house.

The Gambian Navy Led by Rear Admiral Sarjo Fofana, have abandoned Jammeh. allegiance will be passed to Adama Barrow after swearing-in — Edward (@DonKlericuzio) January 19, 2017

Botswana becomes first African state to announce it no longer recognises Yahya Jammeh as The Gambia's president https://t.co/uXf0Hav0kU pic.twitter.com/Kmi55k4vwo — BBC Africa (@BBCAfrica) January 19, 2017

Africa don't need external powers to do the needful, Africa has come of age.

.. let the African military do it @Pastoralist1 @julietkego — Nafiu T. S (@nafeezi) January 19, 2017

ECOWAS troops going into #Gambia to flush #Gambia'a🇬🇲 ex-president and now rebel leader #Jammeh out from the statehouse in Banjul #ECOWAS pic.twitter.com/GvuXpH1Gul — Ansu (@nfansu) January 19, 2017

Dear ECOWAS, Just incase U capture Yahya Jammeh alive, tie him to a Pole & let the whole country form a queue to slap him 1 by 1. #Gambia — ★Nana Yaw Annor Jnr★ (@IamLilBygone) January 19, 2017

I'm sure during the Light Outs in #Gambia last night, Yahya Jammeh made his way into the bush and out of Gambia. What do you think? — ★Nana Yaw Annor Jnr★ (@IamLilBygone) January 19, 2017

Barrow, holding a Koran, has been sworn in as president of The #Gambia. But Jammeh has not yet left State House. — Ruth Maclean (@ruthmaclean) January 19, 2017

January is so brutal. It couldnt even secure yahya jammeh power 😅 😅 — Ariho Ronald (@arihoronald) January 19, 2017

Time is up, Jammeh. You’ve got to go

