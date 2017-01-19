Opinion

The Thread: Adama Barrow, president of The Gambia

Adama Barrow has been sworn in as the President of Gambia, meaning that Jammeh has no place in the country, except as a citizen, even though he still has not left the state house.

Do see below:

Time is up, Jammeh. You’ve got to go

