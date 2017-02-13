The Thread: Adele’s false start and beautiful recovery | #GRAMMYs

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

The 59th Grammy Awards are still live. In honour of George Michael who died in 2016, Adele performed “Fastlove”

Clad in an all-black ensemble and cross earrings that matched Michael’s famed ones, Adele performed the 1996 track in front of a montage of photos and videos of Michael dancing and performing throughout his career

George Michael lived: 1936-2016

Adele started the song on an off-note and had to stop the song, apologise profusely, saying “I can’t mess this up; I can’t mess this for him. I’m sorry.” And she started all over again. The second time around, her performance was emotional and moving, drawing tears from J.Lo and Rihanna and some others.

See what Twitter thought of her performance:

Good work, Adele.

