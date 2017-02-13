The Thread: Adele’s false start and beautiful recovery | #GRAMMYs

The 59th Grammy Awards are still live. In honour of George Michael who died in 2016, Adele performed “Fastlove”

Clad in an all-black ensemble and cross earrings that matched Michael’s famed ones, Adele performed the 1996 track in front of a montage of photos and videos of Michael dancing and performing throughout his career

George Michael lived: 1936-2016

Adele started the song on an off-note and had to stop the song, apologise profusely, saying “I can’t mess this up; I can’t mess this for him. I’m sorry.” And she started all over again. The second time around, her performance was emotional and moving, drawing tears from J.Lo and Rihanna and some others.

See what Twitter thought of her performance:

Is everything okay at home? @Adele — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

J. Lo sympathizing cuz she know what it's like to be offkey. — king crissle (@crissles) February 13, 2017

Yes Adele- cares more about finished product than looking cool and why do they keeping doing this to her?! Ugh — Mia Farraday (@miafarradaily) February 13, 2017

That's what happens when a tribute is done by a real fan with a real voice — Mia Farraday (@miafarradaily) February 13, 2017

Beautiful George Michael. Rest in Perfect Peace. This was my fear. It would be emotional. His tribute. For any artist. Good call, Adele… — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 13, 2017

Gosh this performance by Adele is so dark #GRAMMYs — Zainab Usman (@MssZeeUsman) February 13, 2017

Adele, what a badass. She cares so much. Who could be bummed about a singer singing live? All my respect. George Michael must be psyched. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) February 13, 2017

The Adele tribute to George Michael was perfection – false start and all #GRAMMYs — Noah Mallin (@NoahMallin) February 13, 2017

Not crazy about that version of "Fast Love" but Adele brought it home after that false start. A great tribute to George Michael.

#Grammys — Armando Alfaro (@ArmandoAlfaro) February 13, 2017

Adele's tribute to George Michael at the #GRAMMYs 2017. pic.twitter.com/uDHL4wDyqf — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

Good work, Adele.

Good work, Adele.



