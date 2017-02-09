The Thread: “The air pollution is real; our lives are in danger” | Top 10 tweets about Port Harcourt’s black soot

Port Harcourt is suffering the effects of severe air pollution that is causing black dust to come down from the sky. Residents are crying for intervention. We hope Gov Wike is not so embroiled with the EFCChe cannot handle this.

See ehn @TouchPH I wore flip flops all day and I'm scared of taking photos of my legs. All the black soot for our city dey my leg — Dopamine (@its_prekky) February 8, 2017

No jokes. The #airpollution is real. Our health and lives are in danger. Its over 3 months now. Lend your voices so we can #stopthesoot https://t.co/NqFbfBKC5Q — #BlackSootPHC~Victim (@bluexaint) February 8, 2017

If it's politics @govwike and his cohort would rush t media to cry. We are crying out for help and you all turn a deaf ear. #StopTheSoot #PH — KIS olawale (@KIS_OLAWALE) February 8, 2017

Allowing this problem to linger till now typifies the gross insensitivity of the government. #stopthesoot — Erasmus Nnanna (@erasmus_n) February 8, 2017

I hear of an emerging environmental emergency in PortHarcourt City and 'main stream media' isn't even reporting it. #stopthesoot https://t.co/4eI9jFjq6t — Olisaemeka (MNSE) (@EmiMekks) February 8, 2017

Hope this our fantastic police won't start Harassing people for wearing Nose masks in port Harcourt #StopTheSoot — JejeLifeDotCom (@TWEETEST_BOI) February 8, 2017

#StopTheSoot campaign will be held live in Port Harcourt Issac Boro Park on 11th Feb, 2017, 8.am. Dress code: A face mask and Polo on Jeans. — cocopee (@chibyyke_) February 8, 2017

RVSG, please declare an emergency situation now and stop the poison in the air. Don't wait until it is too late. #stopthesoot — Olisa (@Olisaifenu) February 8, 2017

Govt wey no send Una. @erasmus_n Allowing this problem to linger till now typifies the gross insensitivity of the government. #stopthesoot — 'kovich (@madukovich) February 8, 2017

Dear #portharcourt people,

If the soot is this much indoors, then the amount that is in contact with road side food is unimaginable — V!nessa❤️ (@ShadesofVanessa) February 8, 2017

