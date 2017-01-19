Opinion

The Thread: “Ajala travel” “World citizen!” | Negative responses trail President Buhari’s vacation announcement

An otpouring of dissapointment follows the President’s announcement to proceed on vacation to the UK. You’d hardly find one person who agreed with this move. And the reasons are obvious:

  • President Buhari just sent off 200 troops, a naval ship and an airforce to the Gambia to oust Jammeh by military force.
  • Less than 24 hours ago, the Nigerian military bombed an IDP camp in Borno state. All the President did was leave a “regret” tweet. He has not visited.
  • Southern Kaduna is still burning. No visit to that region either.

So you could say the anger of Nigerians is well placed.

Do see below:

But we just said Happy New Year yesterday

Whatever happened to Made In Nigeria?

Where is your conscience?

Can you be a Father Christmas?

Running away from the troubles in Naija?

Oh well, we trust Osibanjo to perform

