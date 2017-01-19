The Thread: “Ajala travel” “World citizen!” | Negative responses trail President Buhari’s vacation announcement

An otpouring of dissapointment follows the President’s announcement to proceed on vacation to the UK. You’d hardly find one person who agreed with this move. And the reasons are obvious:

President Buhari just sent off 200 troops, a naval ship and an airforce to the Gambia to oust Jammeh by military force.

Less than 24 hours ago, the Nigerian military bombed an IDP camp in Borno state. All the President did was leave a “regret” tweet. He has not visited.

Southern Kaduna is still burning. No visit to that region either.

So you could say the anger of Nigerians is well placed.

Do see below:

I'm traveling to the UK today on a short leave; part of my annual vacation. Back at work Feb 6. VP @ProfOsinbajo will act as President. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 19, 2017

But we just said Happy New Year yesterday

@MBuhari Mr President the year just started and you're taking vacation. pic.twitter.com/mFAySvXFHi — IG: Cu.Student (@CuStudent) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo Wehdone sir

Ajala Travel

World Citizen

Mr Blowing money fast pic.twitter.com/ARhtfQshL4 — Perlizzo Listenzario (@prinzgbemi) January 19, 2017

Whatever happened to Made In Nigeria?

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo You did not see Obudu cattle ranch, Eko tourist resort or even Elegushi beach abi?? — Ogbonna Jnr. (@ogbo_sammy) January 19, 2017

@ogbo_sammy @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @Yincar Even Yankari Game Reserve in Bauchi where he was unable to visit recently….Daura another option — #FreeHabiba (@TheAishaJibril) January 19, 2017

Later one stupid president will now come and say buy Nigeria to grow the Naira or something like that 😂 — IG: Cu.Student (@CuStudent) January 19, 2017

Takes a lot of nerve to berate Nigerians for having an outsized appetite for foreign goods, then holiday abroad during a national tragedy — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) January 19, 2017

Where is your conscience?

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo lol this man is a joke ! vacation ?Which fucking vacation ! Baba kerosine is 350 per liter n u leaving 4 vacation ? — Muyiwa Teflon (@Teflon_Jhon) January 19, 2017

What kinda leader take a holiday in Jan in the midst of an economic crises & 3 internal conflicts 2 days after his military bombed his pple? https://t.co/lBnpWIds4M — High Elf of Igala (@i_am_Anomeli) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo Finally you have confirmed 2 the world that you have no regard to human lives.No wonder you said nothing about Fulani killings #IDPBombBlast — Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) January 19, 2017

But when it comes to the masses, "Nigeria's economy is suffering bcos we vacation in Dubai not Obudu & spend on foreign goods/services" LOL https://t.co/Cp1HCgfqVW — King Alfred (@KingDouyeAlfred) January 19, 2017

Mr President @MBuhari you have forex to enjoy a vacation in the UK while common Nigerians can't get forex for their tuition. How do U sleep? — Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo (@Mr_Wizzo) January 19, 2017

Can you be a Father Christmas?

@TheIronButtrfly Lol, it's a plea, I don't know anyone else going to the U.K. this period. Bubu is my guy, I'll send traps when he delivers — RJ🐾 (@The_Dissembler) January 19, 2017

@The_Dissembler I'm sure he'll deliver at your doorstep. He's a nice chap — Church Girl. (@TheIronButtrfly) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo can u epp me carry small package to my aunty in Peckham? Eez not heavy. Just ugwu leaf & tony montana "powder." — Godfather I & II (@Yuzedo77) January 19, 2017

@mbuhari @profosinbajo E sir epp me do small shopping when Coming back nitori olorun 😊😊🙏🙏🙏 — WEST SIDE (@Khaleed_ng) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari Pls sir, can you help me check for the price of UK used perfume sir, If U can buy it also, pls do, I'll pay you when you get back.. — Juggernaut Maniac (@EldaRicardo) January 19, 2017

Running away from the troubles in Naija?

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo You push our troops to war in Gambia while you go on vacation? — meshack (@sylvumee) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari Our President is tired of Nigeria . He's going on vacation outside Nigeria to rest from Nigeria. We sef we are tired 😂 — Mazi Ibe (@I_pissVodka) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo Your choosing to travel to another country for annual leave clearly shows you're aware your country is a mess — Regretté Rien (@mistafeji) January 19, 2017

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo the num of countries u've visited is even more than the states u've visited in the country… Change indeed! — Oyeniran Bayo (@bayulabanga) January 19, 2017

Oh well, we trust Osibanjo to perform

Have a safe flight Mr. President HE @MBuhari we all are over confident in @ProfOsinbajo working in full capacity as acting President. — Malik Ibn'Othman (@ABaraya_) January 19, 2017

Maybe we can see some positive movement in the next few days? https://t.co/Cn4J8bBGTx — J(ones) (@je_mc2) January 19, 2017

