The Thread: This Ajimobi video is a tragedy of both democracy and history

The Yoruba nation is one that stands proudly on the legacy of education that their forebear laid for them- namely, Obafemi Awolowo. Chief Awolowo ensured free education and healthcare from Primary school for the Western region.

According to Wikipedia, Ajimobi’s education began at Saint Patricks Primary School, Oke-Padre in Ibadan. He completed his primary education at Ibadan City Council Primary School, Aperin. His secondary education was at Lagelu Grammar School.

It is likely that he was a beneficiary of that free education which Awo set up. Which is why @DemolaRewaju finds it baffling that Ajimobi handled the matter of the University shutdown so crassly, without a sense of history.

See below:

This video of Ajimobi is a Tragedy of Democracy, a Monument to Arrogance in Failure and a terrible Embarrassment.https://t.co/hxg2SMyKeK — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) January 14, 2017

You can say that again.

