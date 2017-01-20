The Thread: “America cancelled” | Twitter reacts as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States of America

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the man who did the unthinkable, who beat the polls, who is now in fact the 45th President of the United States of America. Raise a glass for President Donald Trump.

But before that swearing actually took place, we wondered for a minute if:

What if someone decides to pull a Jammeh at this point… https://t.co/zjKIMcPxh4 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 20, 2017

TRUMP: I do solemnly swear that all this has been a joke, can't somebody even play with you people! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TU3FcJSKYk — Charles Isidi (@i_am_pixelhub) January 20, 2017

President Donald John Trump, President of the United States #POTUS #InaugurationDay2017 — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 20, 2017

But no, he was sworn in.

Holy shit we really elected Donald Trump to be our president. My God. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 20, 2017

The moment we have not been waiting for! President Donald John Trump of the United States #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/WykapjY7G2 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 20, 2017

Good luck, America. You fucking idiots. — Tome (@ACMilandrew) January 20, 2017

President Donald J Trump! – Leader of the land of the brave and home of the free — JFK| #FreeFashola (@JudeFeranmi) January 20, 2017

Going from Obama to Trump, closest thing since Moyes succeeded Ferguson. — Reggie (@MatasLeftFoot8) November 9, 2016

This is not, in fact, The Twilight Zone. It is real. #Inauguration — J(ones) (@je_mc2) January 20, 2017

Melania, oh Melania

And Melania is officially the most powerful baby girl in the world. — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 20, 2017

@Ebuka the greatest baby girl on earth. The greatest. — ST. (@seyitaylor) January 20, 2017

About that first presidential address

#DonaldTrump Is making a campaign speech, dude you are president now. That them against us crap is crazy.#TrumpInauguration #Inauguration — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) January 20, 2017

@walegates You're missing it, he's giving us, the people, a voice. — StuckInBlueMaryland (@MarylandBlues) January 20, 2017

"Today we're not merely transfering power; we are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you the people" #Inauguration — Y! Online (@YNaija) January 20, 2017

Donald Trump's inaugural speech is ultra-nationalistic. #Inauguration — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 20, 2017

Sounds alot like Hitler. https://t.co/nYKBMtIvYc — Abu Ammar (@yaseerwaziri) January 20, 2017

Trump's speech is great. But not believable. This is what divisive politics does to you even after victory. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 20, 2017

It's a straight up nat'list play severing ideological doctrinaire conservatism from GOP, making party into potential realignment party. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) January 20, 2017

See? He gets it: the concept of Democracy – The People. We can't ever forget this and how it applies in choosing our Leaders. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) January 20, 2017

All those Presidents

For the first time ever, there are 6 living American President. #InaugurationDay — Babs Okubote (@BabsBurton) January 20, 2017

Banter

Biden: He smells

Barack: Joe

Biden: He hugged me & he smelled like disappointment & toe soup

Barack: Fix your face or so help me#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/DbMR0BSTd8 — X (@XLNB) January 20, 2017

If nobody is at Trump's inauguration because everybody has jobs, shouldn't we be thanking Obama? 🤔 — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) January 20, 2017

Inauguration that they didn't sew aso ebi is that one inauguration? — Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) January 20, 2017

Congratulations Sir!

President Donald Trump POTUS #Inauguration President Trump: "People of the world thank you"

Me: You are welcome Sir 😄 pic.twitter.com/1m1ntK6zCx — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) January 20, 2017

The heavens are angry. Or not?

It's literally raining on Trump's parade — Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) January 20, 2017

Lmao. It started raining as soon as he took office — Damocles (@Damocleansword) January 20, 2017

IPOB Loves Trump

As a Nigerian, this is embarrassing. As an Igbo man, this is deeply saddening. I'm so ashamed. pic.twitter.com/jrPLtk9jSG — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 20, 2017

This thing ehn, I think there is "method" to this madness. https://t.co/Baw2W3k0uf — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) January 20, 2017

Congratulations, President Trump. You did it!

