The Thread: “America cancelled” | Twitter reacts as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States of America

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing the man who did the unthinkable, who beat the polls, who is now in fact the 45th President of the United States of America. Raise a glass for President Donald Trump.
But before that swearing actually took place, we wondered for a minute if:
What if someone decides to pull a Jammeh at this point… https://t.co/zjKIMcPxh4
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 20, 2017
TRUMP: I do solemnly swear that all this has been a joke, can't somebody even play with you people! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TU3FcJSKYk
— Charles Isidi (@i_am_pixelhub) January 20, 2017
President Donald John Trump, President of the United States #POTUS #InaugurationDay2017
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 20, 2017
But no, he was sworn in.
Holy shit we really elected Donald Trump to be our president. My God.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 20, 2017
The moment we have not been waiting for! President Donald John Trump of the United States #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/WykapjY7G2
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 20, 2017
Good luck, America. You fucking idiots.
— Tome (@ACMilandrew) January 20, 2017
President Donald J Trump! – Leader of the land of the brave and home of the free
— JFK| #FreeFashola (@JudeFeranmi) January 20, 2017
America cancelled https://t.co/0IEFBqkSaR
— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) January 20, 2017
Going from Obama to Trump, closest thing since Moyes succeeded Ferguson.
— Reggie (@MatasLeftFoot8) November 9, 2016
This is not, in fact, The Twilight Zone. It is real. #Inauguration
— J(ones) (@je_mc2) January 20, 2017
Melania, oh Melania
And Melania is officially the most powerful baby girl in the world.
— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) January 20, 2017
@Ebuka the greatest baby girl on earth. The greatest.
— ST. (@seyitaylor) January 20, 2017
About that first presidential address
#DonaldTrump Is making a campaign speech, dude you are president now. That them against us crap is crazy.#TrumpInauguration #Inauguration
— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) January 20, 2017
@walegates You're missing it, he's giving us, the people, a voice.
— StuckInBlueMaryland (@MarylandBlues) January 20, 2017
"Today we're not merely transfering power; we are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you the people" #Inauguration
— Y! Online (@YNaija) January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's inaugural speech is ultra-nationalistic. #Inauguration
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 20, 2017
Sounds alot like Hitler. https://t.co/nYKBMtIvYc
— Abu Ammar (@yaseerwaziri) January 20, 2017
Trump's speech is great.
But not believable.
This is what divisive politics does to you even after victory.
— Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) January 20, 2017
It's a straight up nat'list play severing ideological doctrinaire conservatism from GOP, making party into potential realignment party.
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) January 20, 2017
See? He gets it: the concept of Democracy – The People. We can't ever forget this and how it applies in choosing our Leaders.
— Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) January 20, 2017
All those Presidents
For the first time ever, there are 6 living American President. #InaugurationDay
— Babs Okubote (@BabsBurton) January 20, 2017
Longer life expectancy. Epic. https://t.co/J6NdCleU4q
— J(ones) (@je_mc2) January 20, 2017
Banter
Biden: He smells
Barack: Joe
Biden: He hugged me & he smelled like disappointment & toe soup
Barack: Fix your face or so help me#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/DbMR0BSTd8
— X (@XLNB) January 20, 2017
If nobody is at Trump's inauguration because everybody has jobs, shouldn't we be thanking Obama? 🤔
— SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) January 20, 2017
Inauguration that they didn't sew aso ebi is that one inauguration?
— Baba Oni Gas (@manmustwack) January 20, 2017
Congratulations Sir!
President Donald Trump POTUS #Inauguration
President Trump: "People of the world thank you"
Me: You are welcome Sir 😄 pic.twitter.com/1m1ntK6zCx
— Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) January 20, 2017
The heavens are angry. Or not?
It's literally raining on Trump's parade
— Steve Babaeko (@Steve_eko) January 20, 2017
Lmao. It started raining as soon as he took office
— Damocles (@Damocleansword) January 20, 2017
Rain of blessing. https://t.co/Z6Cnsvj11m
— ST. (@seyitaylor) January 20, 2017
2009 #Obama crowds v 2017 #Trump crowds. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/2kRvmRD8hY
— Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) January 20, 2017
IPOB Loves Trump
As a Nigerian, this is embarrassing. As an Igbo man, this is deeply saddening. I'm so ashamed. pic.twitter.com/jrPLtk9jSG
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 20, 2017
This thing ehn, I think there is "method" to this madness. https://t.co/Baw2W3k0uf
— Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) January 20, 2017
Congratulations, President Trump. You did it!