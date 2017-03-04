The Thread: The #AMVCA fashion this year has us terribly confused

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is ongoing.

Ladies always use this opportunity to work what their mama gave them. The gents do not like to be left behind either.

This thread captures the questions on our minds: Who slayed? Who bombed?

@iamTONITONES didn't come to play at the #amvca2017 and I'm here for all of it!! Yasss!! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/xm2NKjzf3v — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

Errr Sika Osei, your body is too banging and you're too beautiful for this. WYD??? #amvca2017 pic.twitter.com/h7cGl4y24S — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

@AdesuaEtomi can do no wrong in my eyes!!! This is so beautiful! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/lvBBRSizPS — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

When you are going to fight war with the Spartans and your crush is the commander . . . pic.twitter.com/D30jVcBLsk — Orgasimma (@NomskyN) March 4, 2017

This outfit could have banged if she didn't add that tiara, it's not prom ma #amvca2017 pic.twitter.com/lKHlS3sWsX — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

Looking like She-hulks' clitoris. FOH! https://t.co/pzXSQOKSPs — Will fight for Tboss (@Khaleesi_7) March 4, 2017

I love Rita but Nana is totally dominating this one with that dress! — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

Issa big no from me Lilian, big fat NO! When it's not like it's asoebi, some asoebi's even bang more 😭😫 pic.twitter.com/MtvVaUUjpY — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

Wow zaddy, how dare you break my heart like this?? What are those on his feet? The entire outfit 😩 pic.twitter.com/8B1hCgTk8O — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

In the midst of all this confusion, we have our ever reliable Ini-Dima. DAMN!!!! 💛❤🖤❤️❤💛🖤❤️ #amvca2017 pic.twitter.com/iy0dd32BAr — Alma (@AlmaChronicle) March 4, 2017

When your zipper pops at the award & you need to cover it up. . . pic.twitter.com/fV10rFpK66 — Orgasimma (@NomskyN) March 4, 2017

Guess who we have here?#BBNaija Fake HM, Ese is on the #AMVCA2017 red carpet and she's absolutely stunning! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/hpyVuSNHfC — Logg (@loggMAX) March 4, 2017

These two won it for me this night. Best dress for the night in my opinion. pic.twitter.com/6RI0dZwSbk — kim's mummy (@Nazcouture) March 4, 2017

This nigga looks like a whistle blower pic.twitter.com/CQ9T3SP43k — Orgasimma (@NomskyN) March 4, 2017

Chai. What 1.3 million should not buy you.