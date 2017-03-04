The Thread: The #AMVCA fashion this year has us terribly confused

The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is ongoing.

Ladies always use this opportunity to work what their mama gave them. The gents do not like to be left behind either.

This thread captures the questions on our minds: Who slayed? Who bombed?

Chai. What 1.3 million should not buy you.

