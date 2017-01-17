Opinion

The Thread: Angry bride counsels potential brides to swear off make up artist, Dave Sucre, for ruining her wedding day

Wedding days are stressful days, in and of themselves. A zillion things could go wrong, despite months of planning and preparation. Here’s a bride alleging mistreatment (non-treatment might be a better word) by Dave Sucre, whom she had booked for her wedding events. YNaija reached out to @Dave Sucre’s team to hear their side of the story, but were told that he had “no comment”

 

Do see below.

 

 

@DaveSucre’s response:

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Endorsed by the Vice Presidency: Kano weds 250 couples

Competition: 5 brides to win the ‘Cinderella Experience’