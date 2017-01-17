The Thread: Angry bride counsels potential brides to swear off make up artist, Dave Sucre, for ruining her wedding day

Wedding days are stressful days, in and of themselves. A zillion things could go wrong, despite months of planning and preparation. Here’s a bride alleging mistreatment (non-treatment might be a better word) by Dave Sucre, whom she had booked for her wedding events. YNaija reached out to @Dave Sucre’s team to hear their side of the story, but were told that he had “no comment”

Do see below.

My guy really went to GH to do make up 😭 pic.twitter.com/QFSciEXMmh — Black Bridget (@OneAngryAfrican) January 16, 2017

HE HAS NOT REFUNDED THE FULL AMOUNT AND HE BLOCKED HER pic.twitter.com/eJDeq7OS01 — Black Bridget (@OneAngryAfrican) January 16, 2017

@DaveSucre’s response:

#PostAndDelete 🙃- this man a standard bastard. I don't want to talk too much. pic.twitter.com/X9zXp1EHEF — Black Bridget (@OneAngryAfrican) January 16, 2017

