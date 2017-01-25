The Thread: “Arrest Apostle Suleman and his message will resonate faster,” Nigerians warn President Buhari

By the time President Buhari was sworn in, Fulani herdsmen were already causing havoc in our territory.  The President was slow to speak about the matter, and even slower to act. It’s taken almost two years for the President to authorise military action against them. And this, after needles lives were lost (SBM intelligence recorded a total of 1,425 fatalities from Fulani herdsmen attacks in 2016 alone).

But when Apostle Suleman opens his mouth to condemn the attacks, the DSS swoops in. Twitter Nigeria is divided on whether the Apostle’s remarks amount to hate speech or not, but they are fairly consistent in stating that the Federal Government is putting the cart before the horse, and the arrest of Suleman will serve no interest besides exacerbating the injustice people feel.

- Advertisement -

Do see below:

Carry cup

All these Preachers

Savage

A curious case of misplaced priorities

Implications. Complications

Solidarity

Fed up

What a wow.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Tunde Leye: Why Startups Are Not King Leonardis

Pius Adesanmi: A note to the Nigerian Guild of Editors

The Thread: “Liar”. “Hypocrite”. “Fake pastors” | Mixed reactions trail the failed arrest attempt of Apostle Suleman by the DSS

Deji Adeyanju: I disagree with those wishing Buhari dead

“If I spend one day in custody, there will be trouble in Nigeria” – Apostle Suleiman brags

Analysis: VP Osinbajo’s answers at Davos gives cause for worry

How govt agencies have been frustrating Nigerians’ businesses – Osinbajo

Today’s Noisemakers: Lai Mohammed, Ben Carson, Buhari and others

Opinion: The Shock Rise in Paedophilia in Nigeria

Loading...