The Thread: “Arrest Apostle Suleman and his message will resonate faster,” Nigerians warn President Buhari

By the time President Buhari was sworn in, Fulani herdsmen were already causing havoc in our territory. The President was slow to speak about the matter, and even slower to act. It’s taken almost two years for the President to authorise military action against them. And this, after needles lives were lost (SBM intelligence recorded a total of 1,425 fatalities from Fulani herdsmen attacks in 2016 alone).

But when Apostle Suleman opens his mouth to condemn the attacks, the DSS swoops in. Twitter Nigeria is divided on whether the Apostle’s remarks amount to hate speech or not, but they are fairly consistent in stating that the Federal Government is putting the cart before the horse, and the arrest of Suleman will serve no interest besides exacerbating the injustice people feel.

Do see below:

VIDEO: Apostle Suleiman who urged his church members to kill Fulani herdsmen brags as to what will happen to Nigeria if he's arrested pic.twitter.com/FZpVq6V2jA — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 25, 2017

"If I spend I day with security operatives, the havoc that will happen in Nigeria'll take one year to repair"Apostle Suleiman. Ego is mania! — Dr. Njakiri Damages (@DrDamages) January 25, 2017

@SaharaReporters What of Bishop Oyedepo telling his people to kill BH members if they attack dem? BUFFONS….anytin can be said in anger — Charles otobo (@charles_otobo) January 25, 2017

Someone actually said Apostle Suleiman doesn't have the right to complain about herdsmen cos it's not his family dey killed 😲 My God 😂 — DAISY OSA! KOKORITO (@d_raw07) January 25, 2017

if you're truly as powerful as you claim to be, go with them if you're locked up, pray like Paul and Silas .. #ApostleSuleiman — Hugochuku (@hunkychux) January 25, 2017

Farmers in southern kaduna say these murderous bunch are in their farmlands. Soldiers say THEY DONT HAVE ORDERS to go into farmlands. LOL — His Royal Scumness (@chivaneze) January 25, 2017

And somebody ll come and tell me what apostle Suleiman said is blah blah blah https://t.co/37Vv5CfeiC — Emaluni_baba✌✌ (@fredricky) January 25, 2017

So FG can send armed men to arrest Apostle Suleiman for inciting violence but cant arrest the Fulani herdsmen for perpetrating terrorism? pic.twitter.com/NUVvfkdxgk — Just Divine 🇳🇬 (@CAN_Divine) January 25, 2017

NIGERIA IN A DOWNHILL SPIRAL Fulani Herdsmen kill thousands, nothing happens. Apostle Suleiman says kill them first, #DSS starts working — The Jonathanian (@The_Jonathanian) January 25, 2017

Herdsmen kill hundreds… FG says herdsmen are Libyans… "Apostle Suleiman" speaks against Herdsmen…. FG seeks to arrest Apostle…

😤 — der Großvater (@dimmykl) January 25, 2017

Members of Miyetti Allah are walking free after claiming responsibility for 100s of murders but FG wants to arrest Apostle Suleiman — High Elf of Igala (@i_am_Anomeli) January 25, 2017

DSS and other security agencies should bring the murderous Herdsmen bastards to book 1st, before going for Apostle Suleiman. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 25, 2017

Buhari needs to deal decisively with this monster called Fulani Herdsmen before every Nigerian resorts to self defense. — Henry O (@Onos147) January 25, 2017

Arrest Apostle Suleman and his message will resonate faster, with multiple interpretations — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) January 25, 2017

Absolutely. Especially as the Federal Government is both unwilling and unable to arrest the rampaging, murderous Fulani herdsmen. https://t.co/nLrGMLYg5o — Nnaemeka. (@MoniMissRoad) January 25, 2017

If you arrest Sulaimon another 1k Sulaimons will rise up. Fix the damn problem so people like Sulaimon won't have things to talk about. — Alh Vladimir Putin (@femiTRIPP) January 25, 2017

I call on all pastors and well-meaning Nigerians to stand with Apostle Suleiman. It should not be an OFM thing, we're all affected — APOSTLE C.J ENEBELI (@apostleenebeli) January 25, 2017

@apostleenebeli read your Bible, it does not support disobedience to civil authority. — Gbenga Omoniyi (@gbengasmart) January 25, 2017

If other Christian leaders can't talk about it, let's at least give it to apostle Suleiman. Christians need a,voice and action. — Akintunde Akingbehin (@omoakinthefresh) January 25, 2017

Apostle Suleiman is clearly feeling the pain of lots of Christians that have been killed senselessly by these fulani terrorists! — vincent chinonso (@VvincentNonso) January 25, 2017

This was how the government overlooked Boko Haram when it just started… Same treatment to fulani herdsmen #IStandWithApostleSulaimon — Zizzyk (@6BARS) January 25, 2017

Nigeria's Herdsmen situation yav taya Apostle Suleiman. Baba no fit use Bible again, goes tough – KILL THEM ALL!!! (DSS is after him tho) — Xavier Kanu VI (@KanuXVI) January 25, 2017

FG when Fulani herdsmen were killing innocent Nigerians VS FG when Apostle Suleiman threatened to kill Fulani herdsmen pic.twitter.com/Q0aHIs3Ojo — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) January 25, 2017

