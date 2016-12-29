The Thread: So these artistes missed out on collecting their #SoundCityMVP2016 awards…

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is currently taking place at the Expo Center, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to condemn the absence of most of the awardess, especially Star boy Wizkid and self-acclaimed ‘Mama Africa’, Yemi Alade.

See top tweets;

