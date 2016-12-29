The Thread: So these artistes missed out on collecting their #SoundCityMVP2016 awards…

The maiden edition of the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival is currently taking place at the Expo Center, Eko Hotel & Suites Lagos, Nigeria.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to condemn the absence of most of the awardess, especially Star boy Wizkid and self-acclaimed ‘Mama Africa’, Yemi Alade.

See top tweets;

Lol if it's the BET where they'd receive their awards backstage, they'd be quick to get there. — Tola. (@LordDreyy) December 29, 2016

Nigerian artists want Nigerian award shows to be great but stay home/arrive late when it's time to support. — Tayofunmi (@teaponpi) December 29, 2016

Welp. Is any of the award winners or their representatives at this show? It's embarrassing now. — Tola. (@LordDreyy) December 29, 2016

Wizkid and Yemi Alade absent. If this was a mushroom award in Yankee they would certainly be present. #SoundcityMVP2016 — Oooouu! ⚡ (@PHEELSAM) December 29, 2016

Jeez! Did ANY nominee show up? — Övie (@OvieO) December 29, 2016

Nigerians are so rude. At least send someone on your behalf. This is so wrong. Respect your own. #SoundcityMVP2016 — Uba Eden Chinemelum (@edenuba) December 29, 2016

Wizkid Absent ❌

Yemi Alade Absent ❌

here we go again……#SoundcityMVP2016 — Kanayo O Kanayo (@iamDoli_Suave) December 29, 2016

The same thing that happened to #Headies oh, these musicians nor dey come. They want their awards delivered by #Konga #SoundcityMVP2016 — Otaelo (@_Chidi_) December 29, 2016

#SoundcityMVP2016 The stage is dope, he award are all dope, like it's the Grammy but where the f**k is all the artist. Am damn angry men. — Simeon Amos Ocholi (@ocholi_simeon) December 29, 2016

Assuming it's a YAM Award in UK, @Yemialadee will knw hw 2 pack all her family to d Award show. #Doll #SoundCityMVP2016 — AMOS PENTICOST ADEH (@KingPenticost_A) December 29, 2016

"@Kuddy_79363: For their mind now them don big pass Nigeria Award. #SoundcityMVP2016" mayb dere actually busy — IMOLE!!! (@OOkikiola) December 29, 2016

Because of the quality of this show, artists will show up next year most def. This is shock therapy #SoundcityMVP2016 — ajayi oluwabukola (@beckyworld01) December 29, 2016

But #SoundcityMVP2016 why are artist not in attendance. Anyways my @wizkidayo won Artist of the year….you already know — O B I (@EveristusObinna) December 29, 2016

