The Thread: #BBNaija Bisola came in like a wrecking ball..and then she fell |Highlights

It’s one of those moments you look forward to on Big Brother Naija.

The tweets tell you all you need to know, and they’re wicked. The fun, amiable Big Brother housemate, Bisola, sucked at this one task.

It’s become the highlight of the night.

Do see below:

That moment when bisola realizes BB is more than making noise #bbnaija — nassah BaBa (@nassah_bb) January 27, 2017

🙁 Bisola hurt her knee so bad trying to jump bcos she's not a quitter. #Bisola for the money! #bbnaija 💚 — Jennifer (@itsjenny3) January 27, 2017

I came in like a wrecking ball… you mean you did a Bisola 😜 — Emeka Ebeniro (@eebeniro) January 27, 2017

Just Imagine @KraksTV putting that dere song 'Tope Alabi song" to this Bisola falling. Aye le ibosi oooo #bisola #bbnaija — Benjamin (@actionlicious) January 27, 2017

#BBNaija May my enemies fall like Bisola d Aproko this year in Jesus name. May they never meet up with time @BBNaija pic.twitter.com/N5dntLcmKm — ⚓Issa Honey Puddle🍯 (@meetmartino) January 27, 2017

#BBNaija the rope fell from bisola and bisola fell from the rope. Because me too i don't know where bisola is — CallmeDavid orr.. (@callmerockstarr) January 27, 2017

Hope Bisola won't miss the party today with this her tamu rage jiga! …😁 she should go and sleep ooo @BBNaija — Hollu_puffy (@eric68492) January 27, 2017

When you bribed your way out of NYSC camp and your father calls you to come show him the skills you learnt. #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/LLfid9zvaB — Ogbonna Jnr. (@ogbo_sammy) January 27, 2017

Moral of Bisola's story, make sure you take Nysc seriously, you never know when you'll need it 😂 #BBNaija — Bibah ✨ (@ib_granville) January 27, 2017

LMAOOOO. Abi.

