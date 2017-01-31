The Thread: BBOG’s Aisha Yesufu advises those attacking Tuface about the protest

This protest against 2Baba’s protest is still gathering storm on Twitter. Of course in controversial matters like this, there are those for, against and in-between. Whichever party you belong to, grab a stool and sip from Aunty Yesufu’s wellspring of wisdom. And stop arguing because it is “woke” to do.

Do see below:

PART 2 #istandwithNigeria #istandwith2baba #OnevoiceNigeria

A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on

Well done, Brother.

