The Thread: A beautiful memorial to Whitney Houston

Five years ago to the day, Whitney Houston, the greatest vocalist of all time, passed away.

@notoriousdya has helped us out with a thread of some of Whitney’s best songs, moments and everything that made her iconic.

- Advertisement -



Do see below:

Since tomorrow will make it five years since my baby passed away, here's a Whitney Houston appreciation thread. She deserves it. pic.twitter.com/cBYiPznn4Y — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Let's start with How Will I Know, the video which became one of few by a black artist to receive heavy rotation on MTV. pic.twitter.com/ybLDY9LETl — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

From singing in church to breaking records previously held by the bee gees and the beatles. Whitney Houston did what? That. pic.twitter.com/0TuPIRdEDS — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Whitney Houston's vocals and stage presence are unmatched. She was THE definition of magic. pic.twitter.com/PYPTY1lev2 — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Whitney Houston: queen of making some of the strongest people go crazy with her voice alone. pic.twitter.com/demUvl1bzV — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

When you're not an Opera singer and end up outsinging an actual Opera singer: pic.twitter.com/8JBM06LBnj — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Letting Whitney Houston cover your songs isn't a good idea because she'll more than likely sing them better than you: pic.twitter.com/Raz5kUgHfR — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Whitney Houston might've been the greatest vocalist of all time, but she was also one of the most amazing human beings to ever live. 😭😭💖 pic.twitter.com/DDOpL4lbFn — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Queen of tying Michael Jackson's record of AMA wins while being the female artist with the most AMA's. pic.twitter.com/tPqAANe0Uc — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Whitney Houston also has the best selling debut, soundtrack and gospel albums to her names. pic.twitter.com/R5DqK9bSVp — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

In 2006, Whitney Houston was named by Guinness World Records as the most popular and awarded female artist of all time. pic.twitter.com/0VoYeQIOFk — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Whitney Houston also produced some of our favorite movies. pic.twitter.com/2Vgk6YGHix — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

Can we appreciate Whitney Houston's vocals on this version of I'm Every Woman? Honestly. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hltJqM9Lv9 — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017

How did I forget Whitney has the most iconic version of the national anthem? It charted on the Hot 100 at # 6. pic.twitter.com/PJAN0CNXkZ — 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 11, 2017

@notoriousdya can I add this recently discovered performance from 1990? 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/SSzpjyoE7q — Chris (@chrisdeleonnnn) February 11, 2017

We miss you, Whitney.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments