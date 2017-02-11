The Thread: A beautiful memorial to Whitney Houston

Five years ago to the day, Whitney Houston, the greatest vocalist of all time, passed away.
@notoriousdya has helped us out with a thread of some of Whitney’s best songs, moments and everything that made her iconic.
Do see below:
Since tomorrow will make it five years since my baby passed away, here's a Whitney Houston appreciation thread. She deserves it. pic.twitter.com/cBYiPznn4Y
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Let's start with How Will I Know, the video which became one of few by a black artist to receive heavy rotation on MTV. pic.twitter.com/ybLDY9LETl
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
From singing in church to breaking records previously held by the bee gees and the beatles. Whitney Houston did what? That. pic.twitter.com/0TuPIRdEDS
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Whitney Houston's vocals and stage presence are unmatched. She was THE definition of magic. pic.twitter.com/PYPTY1lev2
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Whitney Houston: queen of making some of the strongest people go crazy with her voice alone. pic.twitter.com/demUvl1bzV
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
When you're not an Opera singer and end up outsinging an actual Opera singer: pic.twitter.com/8JBM06LBnj
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Letting Whitney Houston cover your songs isn't a good idea because she'll more than likely sing them better than you: pic.twitter.com/Raz5kUgHfR
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Whitney Houston might've been the greatest vocalist of all time, but she was also one of the most amazing human beings to ever live. 😭😭💖 pic.twitter.com/DDOpL4lbFn
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Queen of tying Michael Jackson's record of AMA wins while being the female artist with the most AMA's. pic.twitter.com/tPqAANe0Uc
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Whitney Houston also has the best selling debut, soundtrack and gospel albums to her names. pic.twitter.com/R5DqK9bSVp
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
In 2006, Whitney Houston was named by Guinness World Records as the most popular and awarded female artist of all time. pic.twitter.com/0VoYeQIOFk
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Whitney Houston also produced some of our favorite movies. pic.twitter.com/2Vgk6YGHix
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
Can we appreciate Whitney Houston's vocals on this version of I'm Every Woman? Honestly. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hltJqM9Lv9
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 10, 2017
How did I forget Whitney has the most iconic version of the national anthem? It charted on the Hot 100 at # 6. pic.twitter.com/PJAN0CNXkZ
— 🇬🇺 dya. (@notoriousdya) February 11, 2017
@notoriousdya can I add this recently discovered performance from 1990? 😭🙏 pic.twitter.com/SSzpjyoE7q
— Chris (@chrisdeleonnnn) February 11, 2017
We miss you, Whitney.
