The Thread: Best moments from #IStandWithNigeria national protest

After threats, challenges and cancellations, the #IStandWithNigeria national held successfully on the 6th of February 2017.
See below our best moments from the protest:
We've just turned at ojuelegba and on our way to National Theatre. Once again you are safe. Enroute National Theatre.#istandwithnigeria pic.twitter.com/BuuzfjqPI3
— Baaj Adebule (@BaajAdebule) February 6, 2017
My favourite picture today #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/J4QVaihxXG
— Brian Jonah Dennis (@BrianJDennis) February 6, 2017
Part B. #IStandWithNigeria
This man's speech gave me goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/zaIvJXpqu8
— Igwe (@Dxlu_) February 6, 2017
Comedian Seyi Law Asks Question About President Buhari's Health At #IStandWithNigeria Protest today in Lagos
VIDEO: https://t.co/YGv2PxCYtb pic.twitter.com/GRK3xyiyLl
— SaharaTV (@SaharaTV1) February 6, 2017
She isnt even finding it funny. #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/QIAwQNlw0j
— High Elf of Igala (@i_am_Anomeli) February 6, 2017
Unity Fountain Abuja has been taken over by a Pro Buhari crowd. Definitely hired crowd. Not smiling. Paid crowd. #IstandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/Y7iENxyrcu
— Daddy Phizz! (@EE_Cool_J) February 6, 2017
"It is not a 'my religion or tribe is better than yours' matter. All our blood is red." #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/8rIwqy1EX7
— 'Gbénga Sèsan (@gbengasesan) February 6, 2017
We couldn’t resist
Graphic representation of the Dollar vs the Naira. #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/LPI7vij2hh
— Uncle Saka (@Saka_Stic) February 6, 2017
The Lagos state police commissioner & his men came through & joined in d #IStandWithNigeria protest. Interesting!#EventKettle @daddy_jollof pic.twitter.com/7OrfhFZ5xc
— Event Kettle (@event_kettle) February 6, 2017
It is really scary how accurate all these placards are… #iStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/1rClaFnSbd
— BABA OBA 👑 (@GalacticoHD) February 6, 2017
ICONIC #OneVoiceNigeria #IStandWithNigeria
Democracy at it's finest & progressive form 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/G6ED7EUkXW
— Basil (@basilabia) February 6, 2017
Everybody has their own concerns with this Buhari and APC administration 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DRpOqXqJtX
— Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) February 6, 2017
Wehdone sirs, wehdone mas
Follow @ynaija on Twitter- Advertisement -