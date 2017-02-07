The Thread: Best moments from #IStandWithNigeria national protest

After threats, challenges and cancellations, the #IStandWithNigeria national held successfully on the 6th of February 2017.

See below our best moments from the protest:

We couldn’t resist

#OurMumuDonReachBusStop.

A video posted by CharlyBoy Oputa (AreaFada) (@areafada1) on

#OurMumuDonDo

A video posted by CharlyBoy Oputa (AreaFada) (@areafada1) on

No fences, pick a side #istandwithnigeria #change

A video posted by Awi Ifeoluwakiitan Ayomidipo (@kolabinary) on

Wehdone sirs, wehdone mas

