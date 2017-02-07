The Thread: Best moments from #IStandWithNigeria national protest

After threats, challenges and cancellations, the #IStandWithNigeria national held successfully on the 6th of February 2017.

See below our best moments from the protest:

We've just turned at ojuelegba and on our way to National Theatre. Once again you are safe. Enroute National Theatre.#istandwithnigeria pic.twitter.com/BuuzfjqPI3 — Baaj Adebule (@BaajAdebule) February 6, 2017

Comedian Seyi Law Asks Question About President Buhari's Health At #IStandWithNigeria Protest today in Lagos

VIDEO: https://t.co/YGv2PxCYtb pic.twitter.com/GRK3xyiyLl — SaharaTV (@SaharaTV1) February 6, 2017

She isnt even finding it funny. #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/QIAwQNlw0j — High Elf of Igala (@i_am_Anomeli) February 6, 2017

Unity Fountain Abuja has been taken over by a Pro Buhari crowd. Definitely hired crowd. Not smiling. Paid crowd. #IstandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/Y7iENxyrcu — Daddy Phizz! (@EE_Cool_J) February 6, 2017

"It is not a 'my religion or tribe is better than yours' matter. All our blood is red." #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/8rIwqy1EX7 — 'Gbénga Sèsan (@gbengasesan) February 6, 2017

We couldn’t resist

Graphic representation of the Dollar vs the Naira. #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/LPI7vij2hh — Uncle Saka (@Saka_Stic) February 6, 2017

#OurMumuDonReachBusStop. A video posted by CharlyBoy Oputa (AreaFada) (@areafada1) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:38am PST

The Lagos state police commissioner & his men came through & joined in d #IStandWithNigeria protest. Interesting!#EventKettle @daddy_jollof pic.twitter.com/7OrfhFZ5xc — Event Kettle (@event_kettle) February 6, 2017

It is really scary how accurate all these placards are… #iStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/1rClaFnSbd — BABA OBA 👑 (@GalacticoHD) February 6, 2017

#OurMumuDonDo A video posted by CharlyBoy Oputa (AreaFada) (@areafada1) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Everybody has their own concerns with this Buhari and APC administration 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DRpOqXqJtX — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) February 6, 2017

No fences, pick a side #istandwithnigeria #change A video posted by Awi Ifeoluwakiitan Ayomidipo (@kolabinary) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:53am PST

Wehdone sirs, wehdone mas

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



