The Thread: Some of the best performances of the night at the 59th Grammy Awards (WATCH)

It was a beautiful night at the 59th Grammys today. It was fashionable, spiritual and political. Moments were reserved to honour dearly departed musicians like Prince, Michael George and a host of others.

This year’s host, James Cordon, kept guests reasonably entertained with a Karaoke performance and jokes. (He stumbled down the flight of stairs in his first entrance). Bruno Mars tribute to Prince was awesome, and Adele was a darling. It’s hard to say whether her acceptance speech for Album of the Year was an acceptance or not because she named Beyonce throughout the speech.

See below curated videos by @Kingwole of some of the best outings of the night:

Bruno Mars performing "That's What I Like" at the #GRAMMYs 2017. pic.twitter.com/7pffGQHeT5 — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

Adele's tribute to George Michael at the #GRAMMYs 2017. pic.twitter.com/uDHL4wDyqf — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

A Tribe Called Quest perform with Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes and Consequence at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Kz35sUTEs7 — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

It is time for APOSTLE CHANCELOR BENNETT! — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

Chance The Rapper on stage with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann at the #GRAMMYs 2017 pic.twitter.com/nTHfZgfGxT — Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017

This is so powerful #GRAMMYs — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 13, 2017

See you next year.

