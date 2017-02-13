The Thread: Some of the best performances of the night at the 59th Grammy Awards (WATCH)

It was a beautiful night at the 59th Grammys today. It was fashionable, spiritual and political. Moments were reserved to honour dearly departed musicians like Prince, Michael George and a host of others.

This year’s host, James Cordon, kept guests reasonably entertained with a Karaoke performance and jokes. (He stumbled down the flight of stairs in his first entrance). Bruno Mars tribute to Prince was awesome, and Adele was a darling. It’s hard to say whether her acceptance speech for Album of the Year was an acceptance or not because she named Beyonce throughout the speech.

See below curated videos by @Kingwole of some of the best outings of the night:

See you next year.

