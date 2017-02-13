The Thread: Some of the best performances of the night at the 59th Grammy Awards (WATCH)

It was a beautiful night at the 59th Grammys today. It was fashionable, spiritual and political. Moments were reserved to honour dearly departed musicians like Prince, Michael George and a host of others.
This year’s host, James Cordon, kept guests reasonably entertained with a Karaoke performance and jokes. (He stumbled down the flight of stairs in his first entrance). Bruno Mars tribute to Prince was awesome, and Adele was a darling. It’s hard to say whether her acceptance speech for Album of the Year was an acceptance or not because she named Beyonce throughout the speech.
See below curated videos by @Kingwole of some of the best outings of the night:
Beyonce's full performance at the #GRAMMYs 2017. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/VRGRt3esEQ
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017
Bruno Mars performing "That's What I Like" at the #GRAMMYs 2017. pic.twitter.com/7pffGQHeT5
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017
.@GIPHY knows exactly how we feel tonight: https://t.co/H3uyFxBb5s #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QcvkXpXTB8
— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
Adele's tribute to George Michael at the #GRAMMYs 2017. pic.twitter.com/uDHL4wDyqf
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017
A Tribe Called Quest perform with Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes and Consequence at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Kz35sUTEs7
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017
It is time for APOSTLE CHANCELOR BENNETT!
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017
Chance The Rapper on stage with Kirk Franklin and Tamela Mann at the #GRAMMYs 2017 pic.twitter.com/nTHfZgfGxT
— Wolé II (@Kingwole) February 13, 2017
This is so powerful #GRAMMYs
— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 13, 2017
See you next year.
