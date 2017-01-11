The Thread: These are the best things about being an adult

Adulthood can be such a strain- suddenly you have to be responsible for your life. But adulthood has its perks, and if you are like @Chydee, one of those is having unfettered access to the meat pot.
In the middle of the scam called adulthood, this is one of the things that give me joy.
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 10, 2017
I also like being an adult because I can get home any time I like, strut the house nude, and no one asks me to pass the remote.
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 10, 2017
I just went to the kitchen, opened pot and removed one juicy piece of meat. No repercussions. This is the best thing about being an adult.
— Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 9, 2017
But there'll be no fine boy,'take this 1k to to buy Biscuit' 😔😔 https://t.co/OFCyHmneJB
— Oloruntele. (@ZamirXI) January 10, 2017
The 'you're a child, what do you know' questions?
I can now write an essay. https://t.co/aOKWkLPieD
— Nigerians | Adaku (@wethenigerians_) January 10, 2017
@Chydee waking up when I want,traveling to where I want,staying naked and eating what I want!
— Gimbiyan Ganye (@Sarahsanda_) January 10, 2017
No more come and by me this or that, come n go here or there
Going to the pot as many times as I like
Sometimes just to luk inside it😄 https://t.co/U83zqBCcC0
— Creative Bunny (@cr8tv_bunny) January 10, 2017
1. That I'm responsible for all of my actions without interference.
2. That I'm responsible in some way for another adult. https://t.co/wchYYHX1KZ
— General Sani Abacha (@VillageParrot) January 10, 2017
Spend my money the way I want, go out as I please without explaining myself.. https://t.co/8NWolDnhmL
— Dr.Oeeza (@NextGenOnFarm) January 10, 2017
I have my own crib to comb girls https://t.co/grM57p2TrL
— CaterRankine (@CaterRankine) January 10, 2017
Freedom. https://t.co/OFzWznYaF4
— Someone actually (@Ms_DHK) January 10, 2017
Talking when elders are talking https://t.co/n716hEHhA1
— ♥Dark Light♥ (@Giddah_) January 10, 2017
