The Thread: These are the best things about being an adult

Adulthood can be such a strain- suddenly you have to be responsible for your life. But adulthood has its perks, and if you are like @Chydee, one of those is having unfettered access to the meat pot.

Do see below:

In the middle of the scam called adulthood, this is one of the things that give me joy. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 10, 2017

I also like being an adult because I can get home any time I like, strut the house nude, and no one asks me to pass the remote. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 10, 2017

I just went to the kitchen, opened pot and removed one juicy piece of meat. No repercussions. This is the best thing about being an adult. — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) January 9, 2017

But there'll be no fine boy,'take this 1k to to buy Biscuit' 😔😔 https://t.co/OFCyHmneJB — Oloruntele. (@ZamirXI) January 10, 2017

Answers

The 'you're a child, what do you know' questions? I can now write an essay. https://t.co/aOKWkLPieD — Nigerians | Adaku (@wethenigerians_) January 10, 2017

@Chydee waking up when I want,traveling to where I want,staying naked and eating what I want! — Gimbiyan Ganye (@Sarahsanda_) January 10, 2017

No more come and by me this or that, come n go here or there Going to the pot as many times as I like

Sometimes just to luk inside it😄 https://t.co/U83zqBCcC0 — Creative Bunny (@cr8tv_bunny) January 10, 2017

1. That I'm responsible for all of my actions without interference.

2. That I'm responsible in some way for another adult. https://t.co/wchYYHX1KZ — General Sani Abacha (@VillageParrot) January 10, 2017

Spend my money the way I want, go out as I please without explaining myself.. https://t.co/8NWolDnhmL — Dr.Oeeza (@NextGenOnFarm) January 10, 2017

I have my own crib to comb girls https://t.co/grM57p2TrL — CaterRankine (@CaterRankine) January 10, 2017

Talking when elders are talking https://t.co/n716hEHhA1 — ♥Dark Light♥ (@Giddah_) January 10, 2017

