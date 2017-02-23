The Thread: These are the best ways to die as a Nigerian

An important, subject, this because for one we will all die someday, and if you are a Nigerian, you want to make sure it’s the right way so Instagram will remember you well, and your death will not be soiled by all those strange stories that flit aaround on social media.

Here’s Elnathan John with all the best ways to die:

I have some advice to Nigerians on how best to die. Done it before but this is an update. Because to die is human but to die well is divine. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

Don't die as a minority. Like a Shiite. Or a Biafra protester. We will ask you why you chose to be so stubborn. And spit on your body. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

If you are a minority and you have to die, do it as a foreigner abroad. Be killed by xenophobic people in like South Africa or something. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

Because in Nigeria when you are killed abroad we won't ask too loudly what your religion was. We will protest. I'll tell you why. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

Nigerians abroad have gotten visas. Murdering a visa'd Nigerian is unacceptable. Even if they are Shiites. Or Biafrans. So I have a hint — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

Dear xenophobic SA killers,

If you need to hurt a visa'd Nigerian don't kill. We'll unite &attack. Send them home. We'll kill them ourselves — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

As a Nigerian you don't want to die in Nigeria period. If we don't ignore you we will blame you. Unless you are our relative. In which case — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

…we will demand our followers join us in mourning the greatness of our lying cheating adulterous relative. We'll leave that out of course — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

If you insist on dying in Nigeria I understand. I love you also and I have advice for you too.

Avoid the @PoliceNG or Nigerian Army bullets — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

Especially in a popular govt like the one we now have. Because we will ask

1. Why you saw a bullet stood in its way obstructing traffic — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

2 Why you chose to challenge a trigger happy soldier. Why you are so proud.

3 Why you chose to discredit this govt by dying at their hands — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

Also if you die in Nigeria you don't want an accidental death

by someone we like. That one is bad. We will tweet over you with #BBNaija — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

So then you may ask, how else should I die? Let me list the ways.

1 In a foreign hospital

2 As a retired C̶r̶i̶m̶i̶n̶a̶l̶ elder statesman — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

3 Abroad at the hands of racist or xenophobic foreigners so we can make your death trend. A great death is a death with a hashtag. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

In summary to die is human but to die well is divine. I wish you well. — Elnathan John (@elnathan_john) February 22, 2017

Time to get those visas.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments