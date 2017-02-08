The Thread: “This black soot thing will show you what people in the creeks of Niger Delta pass through”

Port Harcourt is grappling with an environmental hazard that has the residents fearing for their lives.

Do see below:

- Advertisement -



#blacksoot from fossil fuel fires usually contains volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which can cause long term health problems eg cancer — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) February 8, 2017

It could have even been worse if our Hydrocarbon was sulphur-contaminated. We could have been inhaling H2S since. Smh https://t.co/HDhWACT11m — Edu Montee (@edumontee) February 8, 2017

This black soot thing will show you what people in the creeks of Niger Delta pass through. We're complaining because this got to the city. — Edu Montee (@edumontee) February 8, 2017

I have been in a Gas Plant owned by an IOC in Rivers state where they were flaring gas near the camp of people working there. — Edu Montee (@edumontee) February 8, 2017

Like your workers are sleeping in the night and inhaling toxic gas. They perceived the odour. — Edu Montee (@edumontee) February 8, 2017

If we have environmental laws, it's not taken seriously nor enforced. Nobody fucking cares. It's all on paper. — Edu Montee (@edumontee) February 8, 2017

And I'm saying this as someone that has seen environmental laws implemented strictly in a desert where nobody lives. — Edu Montee (@edumontee) February 8, 2017

Nigeria nara n'iyi. — Edu Montee (@edumontee) February 8, 2017

Osinbajo, Clean Up Port Harcourt, perhaps?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments