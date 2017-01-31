The Thread: “Blackface should know Tuface is fighting for him; he is fighting for the poor” | Top 10 tweets about Tuface’s protest

Nigeria is in a class of its own. No rival, really. We are so accustomed to hardship, we’ve become longsuffering and if anyone tries to show us the error of that situation, we react negatively.

Hardly anything is going right with the country: recession, corruption, – the same song and dance, actually. But how much longer can we stand it? How many years should we give it time?

For Tuface, or 2Baba, as he prefers to be called, no more. Enough is enough. And so he called for a protest, which many were delighted to be a part of. Then the naysayers came out of the woodwork.

“2face Idibia is a remarkable human being and a great singer. He has done a lot for the promotion of peace during election periods. With all he has done, he shouldn’t dabble into snapshot movements for cool points.”

Every Protest has a sponsor and ulterio motives… Protest is diff from Revolutionalizing; pple getting tired of a certain norm(s) https://t.co/CqZaAh1lwl — Statesman of Hope (@DonTheMerchant) January 31, 2017

So, of course, Twitter lost its mind and struck.

See below our top 10 tweets from the saga:

A protest against upcoming protest

What am I doing in this country — Lolly Baby🌹 (@lolacuppy) January 31, 2017

Nigerians are really protesting against TuFace, who is rich enough not to protest but is doing it for us anyway. Lmao we deserve Buhari. 😂 — Odunayo (@OdunEweniyi) January 31, 2017

That professor that insulted TuFace sleeps with his female students just to pass them. Chai. Those who live in glass houses…. — BlessingTimidi DIGHA (@SuperGirlTimidi) January 31, 2017

The lyrics to "for instance" by tuface

Simple but hits home

Especially with this March coming up pic.twitter.com/pi9c4nQUOT — odogwu kenneth (@ancientmind) January 31, 2017

Tuface is a polygamist and shouldn't lead a protest, but Fela Kuti is your advocacy role model. Your sense of reasoning must be lagging. — Samuel Akinlotan (@SamAkinlotan) January 31, 2017

Feel sad for the people protesting against Tuface's protest.tis the hunger that causes u to sell ur soul cheaply that Tuface is upset about — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) January 31, 2017

*John Legend stands against Trump*

Nigerians: Yes! Yes! The people's advocate *Tuface stands against Buhari*

Nigerians: see this illiterate — SURVEYOR BERLIN (@orlahmihance) January 31, 2017

I can't stand this rubbish! If una wan DIE! Die….. Tuface will lead that protest, you people can go to hell — Nwanyi'Oma (@Inzaghi1) January 31, 2017

Stadium boys go obtain tuface ehn.. Dem go confuse am for concert… Sha carry enuf mopol or money to spray — Ademola Adeyemo (@Dem_zie) January 31, 2017

Masses: 'We are all gonna die'

Tuface: let's protest?

M: 'You illiterate and womanizer?'

Tuface: wait how is..?

M: 'Let's just die abeg' — Prince (@Monazeni) January 31, 2017

Bonus

Blackface should know Tuface is fighting for him.. Tuface is fighting for the poor 😂 — PLUTOبلوتو (@OshioleRx) January 31, 2017

"@OshioleRx: Blackface should know Tuface is fighting for him.. Tuface is fighting for the poor 😂" Blackface reacts pic.twitter.com/PVqVPpt7H6 — Tazman™ (@tazmanesque) January 31, 2017

It is in Nig that you fight for the poor and the poor fights you for fighting for them! Such mental degeneration!#IstandwithTuface#Tuface — Wizkid (@wizikidayo) January 31, 2017

*Ouch*

