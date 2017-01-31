The Thread: “Blackface should know Tuface is fighting for him; he is fighting for the poor” | Top 10 tweets about Tuface’s protest

Nigeria is in a class of its own. No rival, really. We are so accustomed to hardship, we’ve become longsuffering and if anyone tries to show us the error of that situation, we react negatively.

Hardly anything is going right with the country: recession, corruption, – the same song and dance, actually. But how much longer can we stand it? How many years should we give it time?

For Tuface, or 2Baba, as he prefers to be called, no more. Enough is enough. And so he called for a protest, which many were delighted to be a part of.  Then the naysayers came out of the woodwork.

 

“2face Idibia is a remarkable human being and a great singer. He has done a lot for the promotion of peace during election periods. With all he has done, he shouldn’t dabble into snapshot movements for cool points.”

So, of course, Twitter lost its mind and struck.

See below our top 10 tweets from the saga:

Bonus

*Ouch*

