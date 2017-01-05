The Thread: Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade is all a ruse

When you hear the latest corruption tale of Buhari’s inside men, it leaves you wondering how Buhari still wants to convince Nigerians that he is in power to fight corruption.

Following an investigation by  Sahara Reporters that Aisha Buhari, Abba Kyari and others have used the Nigerian High commission in the UK to siphon money, here are Feyi Fawehinmi’s thoughts.

Comments

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija
SHARE
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Loading...