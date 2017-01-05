The Thread: Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade is all a ruse

When you hear the latest corruption tale of Buhari’s inside men, it leaves you wondering how Buhari still wants to convince Nigerians that he is in power to fight corruption.

Following an investigation by Sahara Reporters that Aisha Buhari, Abba Kyari and others have used the Nigerian High commission in the UK to siphon money, here are Feyi Fawehinmi’s thoughts.

I keep saying it – if you believe the Nigerian civil service can be 'reformed', come, I have a bridge I want to sell to you — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

Read that piece – it is CLEAR the high commission is generating more than enough funds to run properly and even have a surplus. Clear — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

But these guys are beyond redemption. That's why when the budget was N1trn, they took 70%. When it was N4trn, they took 70%. Now N7trn, 70% — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

So those of you who like to support increased revenues for govt, you must enjoy the thrill and challenge of fetching water with a basket — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

Forget the money they spent on Abba and Aisha for a minute. The head of the shithole gets £3k for domestic staff per month. In this same UK? — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

These people are irredeemable, lying, thieving toads. The ones not stealing today are planning to steal tomorrow. Don't give them N1 more — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

That's the system. It's also why Abba can turn up and ask for money and they cough up. They don't want their scam disrupted https://t.co/MyI95V43si — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

@Horlabode All my bills – mortgage, car, utilities plus one domestic staff doesn't come up to £3k. — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

@AfroVII @Jollz Today is even my last day of talking about Nigeria. It's just because this one happened in the UK — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

@saratu Imagine these people crying they don't have visa booklets. Unbelievable stuff — tyro (@DoubleEph) January 5, 2017

