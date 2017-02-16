The Thread: Buhari’s disdain for Nigerians did not start today

The brouhaha over President Buhari’s health continues to simmer as the president and his aides adopt a mum’s-the-word stance, whilst the upper political hierarchy fly to London for photo-ops to convince us that he is ‘hale and hearty’, ‘in good spirits’, ‘witty’ etc.

What does this say about our President’s attitude towards Nigeria? @afrispheric has a few ideas.

Do see below:

1. The disdain with which @mbuhari treats Nigerians did not start with his recent undisclosed illness — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 16, 2017

9. When a president undermines the state, future presidents will be encouraged to do worse This is what many refuse to understand /END — afrispheric (@afrispheric) February 16, 2017

Right on.

