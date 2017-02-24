The Thread: Buhari’s media aides continue to put their feet in their mouths

We’ve said it before, the members of the presidential media team do not know how to talk. Each time they do, they do not do their boss any favours.

See below this recent tweet by Bashir Ahmad, following the appreciation of the naira.

Within the last 48 hours, dollar crashes to N470, it was N520 before — and external reserves rise by $3.2bn. Good for the Country. pic.twitter.com/Cs6myKumJN — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 24, 2017

He was tackled

Lmao. This is kinda hilarious. Finally, CBN's hand has been forced and you are skipping the Ag. President to give credit to reserves? https://t.co/Gz3o1x5hU6 — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) February 24, 2017

We are waiting for it to crash more. You promised $1/N1 https://t.co/kqfWdIzsNV — Toyin Olakanpo (@ToyinO1) February 24, 2017

His comeback

When we stop going to overseas for everything, start patronizing only #MadeInNigeria this may not be far from possible. Govt can do it alone https://t.co/jstL6OdW43 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) February 24, 2017

Reactions

Sub on Mr President?

Bashir, you should'nt say things like this when I am getting medical treatment in the UK, not Nigeria @BashirAhmaad https://t.co/ggd9Tqc3ie — President Buhari (@IdealBuhari) February 24, 2017

@BashirAhmaad now this is a deliberate sub on Buhari😊. You guys are tired of seeing our able President outshining the sick one😊 — Just Believe (@411Gist) February 24, 2017

@BashirAhmaad my brother pls is buhari in your house? — #Antonov 225 (@Onekunny) February 24, 2017

@BashirAhmaad Buhari that went to Overseas for Medicals when we have state house clinic must be a foreigner then. You just 🔫 yasef brother — Mr. Tony (@MrTohNey) February 24, 2017

Moving camp

@BashirAhmaad This guy is shifting loyalty so early !!!! #IStandWithBuhari — Ade (@deormayoks) February 24, 2017

The irony

Awkward. Where's your boss PMB again? https://t.co/ZqgzW7Oxwm — That Andy (@AndyMadaki) February 24, 2017

@BashirAhmaad @ToyinO1 and your boss is in UK for these number of days thankGod we don't use pounds Na only dollar be our benchmark — Basil Ujobolo (@BUjobolo) February 24, 2017

@BashirAhmaad Please don't be an unfortunate person. Is your phone made in Nigeria? Is this medium made in or by a Nigerian? Use sense abeg! — dayo b (@i_am_dayoB) February 24, 2017

@oraeekene @bashirahmaad president Buhari have already kick the bucket — Shamsudeen Adamu (@Shams_Alshirazy) February 24, 2017

Job on the line

@BashirAhmaad, but seriously how did u end up being one of President media aid? — Joe Ejiofor (@joeejio4) February 24, 2017

@BashirAhmaad You are just playing with your job. You cannot be pragmatic and serve in Buhari's cabinet. — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@tksilicon) February 24, 2017

Finally

Is it that you people don't know how you sound or you just don't care? https://t.co/7EmpXre5iu — ASAP RONKY (@CherryWine26) February 24, 2017

Help us ask.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments