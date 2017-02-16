The Thread: Bukola Saraki sparks yet another debate on Twitter

It’s like the phone call Saraki and Dogara had with Mr President last week Thursday was not sufficient proof of his being ‘hale and hearty’, even though they were intent on making believers out of us with that statement. Looks like they had to go see with their eyes to believe for themselves, so they can evangelise better.

See below:

Delighted to see President @mbuhari is doing well, was cheerful and in good spirits.

The President I saw today is healthy, witty & himself pic.twitter.com/kGSI8MXgie — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 15, 2017

President @MBuhari's absence and imminent return shows there is no vacuum in government and our system of democracy is working — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 15, 2017

Our system of democracy is working with all organs of govt fulfilling their mandate. let me use the time tested cliché, no cause for alarm👍 pic.twitter.com/YY3ELvd602 — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) February 15, 2017

The Believers

@bukolasaraki the radiant smile on his face speaks it… alhamdulillah. More and more health to the spirit, dear @MBuhari. — Akorede Shakir (@akorive001) February 15, 2017

@bukolasaraki alhamdulillahi for @MBuhari health. Even though there r green snakes under green grass in the @AsoRock . May Allah protect him — Ơ̴̴͡.̮Ơ̴̴̴͡ ᵃᵐ kola (@diekolaabdul) February 15, 2017

Talk to the hand

@bukolasaraki @MBuhari ".. Healthy witty and himself" yet not in Nigeria — Onuche Unekuojo (@OUneku) February 15, 2017

@bukolasaraki Healthy and Witty and yet has no return date. Issokay @MBuhari — Enyi Kwo N'azu! (@meks2850) February 15, 2017

@bukolasaraki @NGRPresident @MBuhari what else would you say? That he's like dried fish or what.. continue deceiving us all — IG: dj_smoochey (@ominismoochey) February 15, 2017

More questions

@bukolasaraki @MBuhari when his he scheduled to return to office? — Mr Exuberant (@Tosinator_) February 15, 2017

Observations

@bukolasaraki @MBuhari we can't have an acting President and a President at the same time. Kindly, correct that. Glad that Baba's fine tho.. — Adebayo Odukoya (@boyotunde) February 15, 2017

@bukolasaraki @MBuhari It appears you were not sure till you saw him today — Victor Uchegbu (@victor_uchegbu) February 15, 2017

@bukolasaraki @MBuhari he looks frail though. I wish him well — Duch (@dotuncoker) February 15, 2017

Verdict?

@bukolasaraki No problem, @MBuhari should sha come back and resign. He's isn't fit to rule NIGERIA, whether healthy or unhealthy. — Mr. Tony (@MrTohNey) February 15, 2017

Last word

The Senate President. The Speaker of the House. The President. All in London at the moment. Can we just make London our Federal Capital? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 15, 2017

Did someone mention a coup?

