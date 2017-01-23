The Thread: Is this so called comedian actually justifying rape?

There is a multitude of ludicrous things one comes across on the internet, but this takes the cake. What’s doubly vexing is that this is packaged and sold as comedy.

What it is in reality, is a lame attempt to justify rape. The premise: I cannot spend money on a girl and she stays overnight and does not allow me touch her.

Do see below:

I stumbled on dis SHOCKING video by a NigerianComedian👇 "I did nt RAPE her,I FORCEFULLY SLEPT wit her,its FORNICATION"

Is he promotin RAPE? pic.twitter.com/FuSUrgtosF — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) January 22, 2017

@4eyedmonk reports that he contacted the comedian and the conversation below followed:

Whoever this Baba de Baba must in reality be a rapist. The confidence with which he made his conclusion is not borne out of ignorance. https://t.co/38QdxQCHxE — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) January 23, 2017

I just had a phone conversation with the said Baba D Baba in that skit. His response to people's reaction to that video is shocking. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) January 23, 2017

I called Baba d Baba via the number he provided on the skit. He first lied that the person on the other end is Baba D Baba's PA. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) January 23, 2017

He asked me to drop my message. So I did. I advised him to tell Baba d Baba that that skit could have an adverse effect on his career. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) January 23, 2017

Then he started. He asked me why I was not paying attention to the moral message he was passing across in the skit. I was shocked — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) January 23, 2017

