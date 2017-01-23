Opinion

The Thread: Is this so called comedian actually justifying rape?

There is a multitude of ludicrous things one comes across on the internet, but this takes the cake. What’s doubly vexing is that this is packaged and sold as comedy.

What it is in reality, is a lame attempt to justify rape. The premise: I cannot spend money on a girl and she stays overnight and does not allow me touch her.

Do see below:

@4eyedmonk reports that he contacted the comedian and the conversation below followed:

