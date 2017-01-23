The Thread: “Candle sales have picked up again, “| Our top 10 reactions to President Buhari’s tweet

It’s official. Nigerians have no chill. In what has to be an indirect response to his death rumours, President Buhari tweeted a picture of him on vacation catching up on news from Nigeria on Channels TV.

This generated all sorts of questions and comments, most of which are subs.

- Advertisement -



Do see below:

Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I'm proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving. pic.twitter.com/LciLrzyaxT — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 22, 2017

This present darkness

@MBuhari you are in Uk watching Channels wit Steady light & u r happy to announce it, but #Nigeria we can't fuel our Generator. — Chiazo Pk Egbukwu (@ChiazorSpeaks) January 22, 2017

@ChiazorSpeaks @MBuhari na true my brother, I observed that the candle sales have picked up again — Marvix Abulume (@marvixnaija) January 22, 2017

@MBuhari Baba no light to even see my siblings at night nd u are watching Channels TV — jeff (@jeffp1000) January 22, 2017

Jumped ship?

@MBuhari you've abandoned NTA just like you abandoned the multi-billion Aso rock clinic. 🙌🙌🙌 — elephant solo™ (@dayofolarin) January 22, 2017

Thought experiment

@MBuhari when are they gonna photoshop porn to that screen? 😂😂 — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) January 22, 2017

Dead or Alive

@mbuhari is that your ghost? — okafor okechukwu (@okeymoses) January 22, 2017

@mbuhari Please sir, i want to confirm. Is it true you are dead? — Jhabeer Abdul (@JhabeerA) January 22, 2017

They lied?

@MBuhari And one of your mumu aides said it's only cartoon series you like watching 😂😂😂 https://t.co/bj8cT0Bldu — Olayinka 😉 (@Yincar) January 22, 2017

2019 up ahead

Thats how you'll watch yourself leaving aso rock in 2019 @MBuhari — 🖕 🚶 X (@_TheAyi) January 22, 2017

APC: CHANGE

@MBuhari Honestly Mr President, I am nt happy with u for this trip. D change should begin with you. No medical tourism for public officials — HUSSEIN ASHARA ABDUL (@AsharaHussein) January 22, 2017

Bonus:

Model this foreigner

@MBuhari but you fail to talk to the media often. Take a leaf from @theresa_may. She has appeared on two weekend shows already in 2017! — thePilgrim (@charlesidem) January 22, 2017

A word is enough…

- Advertisement -



Comments