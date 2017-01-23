Opinion

The Thread: “Candle sales have picked up again, “| Our top 10 reactions to President Buhari’s tweet

It’s official. Nigerians have no chill. In what has to be an indirect response to his death rumours, President Buhari tweeted a picture of him on vacation catching up on news from Nigeria on Channels TV.

This generated all sorts of questions and comments, most of which are subs.

- Advertisement -

Do see below:

This present darkness

Jumped ship?

Thought experiment

Dead or Alive

They lied?

2019 up ahead

APC: CHANGE

Bonus:

Model this foreigner

A word is enough…

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Entertainment Roundup: Big Brother Naija returns to TV as Nigerians react to house location, Justin Bieber thinks The Weeknd’s music is whack | More stories

Anenih has this message for those spreading rumours on Buhari’s death (READ)

See what Pres. Buhari is doing on vacation (PHOTO)

[The Presidential Blog] This our relationship with China though

Fact check: The defeat of Boko Haram is not a defining metric of President Buhari’s commitment to combating insecurity

Analysis: Barrack Obama didn’t leave without helping Nigeria, or did he?

Opinion: Trump is pissed, China is pissed and Nigeria is taking the Piss

Still on the Matter: The man who named his dog Buhari

Ayodotun Rotimi-Akinfenwa: Here’s the surefire way to make good money [NEW VOICES]

Loading...