The Thread: “Candle sales have picked up again, “| Our top 10 reactions to President Buhari’s tweet

It’s official. Nigerians have no chill. In what has to be an indirect response to his death rumours, President Buhari tweeted a picture of him on vacation catching up on news from Nigeria on Channels TV.
This generated all sorts of questions and comments, most of which are subs.
Wherever I am, I keep up with news from home. Channels TV is one of my favorites. I'm proud of what the Nigerian media are achieving. pic.twitter.com/LciLrzyaxT
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 22, 2017
This present darkness
@MBuhari you are in Uk watching Channels wit Steady light & u r happy to announce it, but #Nigeria we can't fuel our Generator.
— Chiazo Pk Egbukwu (@ChiazorSpeaks) January 22, 2017
@ChiazorSpeaks @MBuhari na true my brother, I observed that the candle sales have picked up again
— Marvix Abulume (@marvixnaija) January 22, 2017
@MBuhari Baba no light to even see my siblings at night nd u are watching Channels TV
— jeff (@jeffp1000) January 22, 2017
Jumped ship?
@MBuhari you've abandoned NTA just like you abandoned the multi-billion Aso rock clinic. 🙌🙌🙌
— elephant solo™ (@dayofolarin) January 22, 2017
Thought experiment
@MBuhari when are they gonna photoshop porn to that screen? 😂😂
— Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) January 22, 2017
Dead or Alive
@mbuhari is that your ghost?
— okafor okechukwu (@okeymoses) January 22, 2017
@mbuhari Please sir, i want to confirm. Is it true you are dead?
— Jhabeer Abdul (@JhabeerA) January 22, 2017
They lied?
@MBuhari And one of your mumu aides said it's only cartoon series you like watching 😂😂😂 https://t.co/bj8cT0Bldu
— Olayinka 😉 (@Yincar) January 22, 2017
2019 up ahead
Thats how you'll watch yourself leaving aso rock in 2019 @MBuhari
— 🖕 🚶 X (@_TheAyi) January 22, 2017
APC: CHANGE
@MBuhari Honestly Mr President, I am nt happy with u for this trip. D change should begin with you. No medical tourism for public officials
— HUSSEIN ASHARA ABDUL (@AsharaHussein) January 22, 2017
Bonus:
Model this foreigner
@MBuhari but you fail to talk to the media often. Take a leaf from @theresa_may. She has appeared on two weekend shows already in 2017!
— thePilgrim (@charlesidem) January 22, 2017
A word is enough…