The Thread: “We cannot continue suffering and smiling” | #IStandWithNigeria

The harder the opposition tries to shut this march down, the stronger it is gathering more storm- at least on social media. In the past couple of days, we have seen Tuface, Lagos police and now the hashtag #IStandWithNigeria trend on Twitter.

We have also seen Lauretta Onochie, Femi Adesina all try to shut 2Baba up with ridiculous statements, but kolewerk. The march is happening.

- Advertisement -



Do see below:

You're struggling to have a meal per day due to your empty pocket, but you'll rather stand with Buhari on empty stomach. #IStandWithNigeria — Alasholuyi Charles K (@alashock) February 2, 2017

The clown heading @PoliceNG in Lagos should know @official2baba and the #IStandWithNigeria have a right to peaceful protest. Na who send am? https://t.co/Hy9IaMC7wG — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) February 2, 2017

French revolution started bcos of d increase in d price of bread. its time Nigerians take their destiny into their hand #IStandWithNigeria — A Child Of Curiosity (@yekeme) February 2, 2017

Clearly, there ain't no stopping Nigeria's most awarded music artiste from carrying on with this march! #IStandWithNigeria #IStandWith2Baba https://t.co/MJeg5XhHaC — Anthony Onyemauwa (@ikemba) February 2, 2017

The problem with Nigeria & Nigerians is that we make fun of our challenges. A Nation that is over 50 years yet no light. #IStandWithNigeria — Emmanuel Mordi (@Emmanuel55mordi) February 2, 2017

Those who supported mass protests in 2012 now speak against same legal protests. Hypocrisy at its peak #IStandWithNigeria #istandwithtuface — Ifeanyi Nwoko (@ifeconc1) February 2, 2017

"I will not murder the Naira". Well, not only has the wrong headed Exchange Rate Policy "murdered" the Naira, it has "murdered" the Economy😒 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 2, 2017

This protest will give me a sense of control and power that I did something about my situation #onevoicenigeria #IstandwithNigeria — Happy Tomisin (@Tomiee_418) January 31, 2017

Kimon, left, right, left right…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments