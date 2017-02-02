The Thread: “We cannot continue suffering and smiling” | #IStandWithNigeria

The harder the opposition tries to shut this march down, the stronger it is gathering more storm- at least on social media. In the past couple of days, we have seen Tuface, Lagos police and now the hashtag #IStandWithNigeria trend on Twitter.
We have also seen Lauretta Onochie, Femi Adesina all try to shut 2Baba up with ridiculous statements, but kolewerk. The march is happening.
Do see below:
In times like these, silence is not an option….#IStandWithNigeria #IStandWith2baba#OneVoiceNigeria pic.twitter.com/Mx1A2Uwo5g
— A Child Of Curiosity (@yekeme) February 2, 2017
#IStandWithNigeria
I stand against #TYRANNY
I stand against #Hunger
I stand against #FulaniHerdsmenKillings
I stand against #Oppression
— CHECK MY LIKES (@GidiPrice) February 2, 2017
You're struggling to have a meal per day due to your empty pocket, but you'll rather stand with Buhari on empty stomach. #IStandWithNigeria
— Alasholuyi Charles K (@alashock) February 2, 2017
The clown heading @PoliceNG in Lagos should know @official2baba and the #IStandWithNigeria have a right to peaceful protest. Na who send am? https://t.co/Hy9IaMC7wG
— Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) February 2, 2017
French revolution started bcos of d increase in d price of bread. its time Nigerians take their destiny into their hand #IStandWithNigeria
— A Child Of Curiosity (@yekeme) February 2, 2017
Clearly, there ain't no stopping Nigeria's most awarded music artiste from carrying on with this march! #IStandWithNigeria #IStandWith2Baba https://t.co/MJeg5XhHaC
— Anthony Onyemauwa (@ikemba) February 2, 2017
The problem with Nigeria & Nigerians is that we make fun of our challenges. A Nation that is over 50 years yet no light. #IStandWithNigeria
— Emmanuel Mordi (@Emmanuel55mordi) February 2, 2017
Those who supported mass protests in 2012 now speak against same legal protests. Hypocrisy at its peak #IStandWithNigeria #istandwithtuface
— Ifeanyi Nwoko (@ifeconc1) February 2, 2017
"I will not murder the Naira". Well, not only has the wrong headed Exchange Rate Policy "murdered" the Naira, it has "murdered" the Economy😒
— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 2, 2017
This protest will give me a sense of control and power that I did something about my situation #onevoicenigeria #IstandwithNigeria
— Happy Tomisin (@Tomiee_418) January 31, 2017
@official2baba on the #IstandWith2Baba #iStandWithNigeria protests . It is about Nigeria! pic.twitter.com/5fbxGx1NUj
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 2, 2017
